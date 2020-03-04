Here are the key events in the history of The Shops at Rockvale. 

1986: Opens under local ownership with 11 stores at a cost of $12 million.

1988: Announces $16.1 million expansion to add 42 stores.

1991: Unveils $15 million expansion to add 40 stores.

1994: Completes $13 million addition to bring aboard 17 stores.

2004: Montgomery County investors buy property, now with 120 stores.

2017: Defaults on $92.4 million mortgage.

2017: Sold at auction to Wharton Realty of Eatonville, New Jersey, for $30 million.

2018: Unveils $3 million to $4 million in upgrades.

2019: Store count slides to 45, lowest count since 1980s.

2020: Seeks zoning change to allow the addition of housing, offices and other new uses.

Source: LNP | LancasterOnline archives.