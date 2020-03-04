Here are the key events in the history of The Shops at Rockvale.
1986: Opens under local ownership with 11 stores at a cost of $12 million.
1988: Announces $16.1 million expansion to add 42 stores.
1991: Unveils $15 million expansion to add 40 stores.
1994: Completes $13 million addition to bring aboard 17 stores.
2004: Montgomery County investors buy property, now with 120 stores.
2017: Defaults on $92.4 million mortgage.
2017: Sold at auction to Wharton Realty of Eatonville, New Jersey, for $30 million.
2018: Unveils $3 million to $4 million in upgrades.
2019: Store count slides to 45, lowest count since 1980s.
2020: Seeks zoning change to allow the addition of housing, offices and other new uses.
