The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) plans to hold a hearing on Wednesday in George A. Smith Middle School in Eden Township to gather complaints about Frontier Communications phone and internet service to Quarryville customers.

The PUC has already held hearings in Tioga, Bradford and Wyoming counties following hundreds of customer complaints about service outages and difficulty getting help.

The Lancaster County hearing was formally requested by House Republican Leader Bryan Cutler, of Drumore Township, and state Rep. John Lawrence, R-West Grove, Chester County.

Frontier, a subsidiary of Commonwealth Telephone Company, is the telephone and internet base utility provider for most of southern Lancaster and portions of southern Chester counties.

“Frontier has been the subject of numerous complaints from our residents for years,” Cutler wrote to the PUC. “Our residents have shared with us reports of inoperable landline telephone or internet service that would persist for months, continued billing from Frontier even with nonexistent service, habitually delayed repair dates that (have) lasted for months, etc. Due to these many concerns, we would like to add an additional hearing here for our residents to relay their experiences to the PUC.”

As of 2020, Frontier served approximately 104,000 access lines in 79 exchanges, according to the PUC complaint.

Serious safety concerns

On Jan. 9, the state Office of Consumer Advocate and Office of Small Business Advocate filed a joint complaint against Frontier with the PUC after receiving nearly 300 complaints from residents in Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga and Wyoming counties.

Consumer Advocate Patrick M. Cicero said in filings that the problems raise serious and fundamental safety concerns for affected consumers.

The joint complaint concerns current and persistent service issues in Frontier’s service territory, including extended and recurring outages, line noise and other quality of service issues, difficulty reaching consumer services representatives, and difficulty obtaining a satisfactory response to their outages and other service complaints.

How to speak at the hearing

The in-person public input hearing for the Frontier complaint case will be held at 6 p.m. on July 19 at George A. Smith Middle School, 645 Kirkwood Pike, Eden Township.

PUC Administrative Law Judges Steven K. Haas and John M. Coogan will preside over the hearing.

Those who wish to testify at the in-person public input hearing are encouraged to pre-register with the Office of Consumer Advocate prior to the hearing. Those who pre-register and provide the information listed below will be called to testify at the hearing in the order in which they pre-register.

To pre-register, contact the Office of Consumer Advocate by phone at 800-684-6560 or by email at consumer@paoca.org and provide:

First and last name.

The date and time of the public input hearing at which you wish to testify.

A phone number where you can be reached prior to the hearing if it is necessary to contact you.

Email address if you have one.

If you require an interpreter to participate in the hearing, the language of the interpreter.

Offering Testimony at a Public Input Hearing

The PUC offers tips on how to participate in a public input hearing, including:

Prepare what you are going to say beforehand. Even though it is not required, you may want to write out your statement, which can be read.

Any formal testimony that is offered during the hearing will become part of the record on which the PUC will issue its final decision.

Understand that parties in the case may want to ask you a question to clarify something you said.