The Pressroom Restaurant and Bar, a downtown Lancaster mainstay for more than a quarter-century, will be closing next month.

Opened in 1995 and then extensively renovated and expanded in 2016, the last day for the newspaper-themed restaurant and bar at 26-28 W. King St. will be March 2. An 88-seat banquet room will remain open until April 2.

The Pressroom features craft cocktails, gourmet burgers and pizza and has seating for around 190 in the dining room and at the bar. It also offered seasonal outdoor seating in adjacent Steinman Park, where it has the Park Bar.

The Pressroom is owned by LNP Group, a subsidiary of Steinman Communications which publishes LNP | LancasterOnline, Lancaster Farming, The Lititz Record-Express, The Ephrata Review and The Caucus.

“COVID-19 has had a significant impact on the restaurant industry and The Pressroom has not been immune,” said Robert Krasne, chairman and CEO of Steinman Communications. “Our decision will enable our organization to focus on what is its core mission: providing meaningful local journalism for Lancaster County.”

The Pressroom Restaurant occupies the building that was the last location of Steinman Hardware Store, which shut down in 1965, after 221 years in operation. Lancaster Newspapers, the predecessor of LNP Media Group, bought the building in 1978 as part of a long-term revitalization effort focused on downtown Lancaster that included the creation of Steinman Park, the refurbishing of newspaper offices, and the construction of a downtown production plant.

The Pressroom debuted just four months after the Bon-Ton closed the former Watt & Shand department store on Penn Square, a retail departure that was part of a major shift away from downtown Lancaster. In recent years, more business activity has returned, and many restaurants have found success in downtown Lancaster, aided by the 2009 opening of the Lancaster County Convention Center at the former Watt & Shand.

The former LNP production building at Vine and Queen streets is now planned for a 20-story apartment building by Willow Valley Communities, which just opened Southern Market across the street as a food hall.

“The opening of Southern Market and the other activity taking place or planned for downtown has affirmed that the efforts over the last few decades have provided the bridge to a vibrant future for downtown Lancaster,” Krasne said.

When the Pressroom Restaurant first opened it featured a mahogany and marble bar was well as a warren of interior booths separated from the bar area by a wooden wall. The renovation completed in 2016 took down the wall, creating a more open dining area with banquette seating and updated décor.

“Downtown Lancaster has undergone a renaissance in the last decade and The Pressroom was at the forefront,” said Shane Zimmerman, president of Steinman Communications. “It has been an honor to be an essential part of the community and the lives of its residents. We are also grateful for the extraordinary dedication of the Pressroom staff in making it the premier dining spot in the region”

Zimmerman said the company has “no immediate plans” for the restaurant space.