S. Dale High, chair emeritus of the High Companies and chair of the board of the High Foundation, is receiving The Pennsylvania Society’s Distinguished Citizen of the Commonwealth Award.

The award will be presented during the society’s annual meeting and reception today at the Lancaster Country Club at 1466 New Holland Pike in Manheim Township. The event begins at 4:30 p.m.

The High companies are a group of Lancaster-based, family-owned firms headed by High Industries and High Real Estate Group. The businesses are involved in steel, concrete, real estate, construction, hotels, transportation, air quality and safety consulting, and other fields. The High companies date to 1931 when Dale High’s father, Sanford, opened High Welding in Lancaster city.

“Since he joined the family business full-time in 1963, Dale has used a values-based leadership approach that grew the business in new strategic directions,” said Elizabeth Preate Havey, the society’s president. “Just last year, it was announced that Dale transferred his ownership stake in High Industries Inc. to the High Foundation, emboldening the Foundation through an extraordinary act of business leadership and philanthropic vision that will benefit communities for generations to come.”

The Pennsylvania Society began in 1899 as an annual weekend retreat for Pennsylvania's politicians and business leaders held in New York City. Today, the nonprofit charitable organization’s two main events are its annual meeting and an annual dinner in New York City traditionally held at the Waldorf Astoria.