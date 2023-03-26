Pennsylvania’s government recently made sweeping changes in its hiring practices in response to the tight labor market and expectations for coming job growth.

In January just after taking office, Gov. Josh Shapiro brought attention to the barriers job applicants face when he signed his first executive order removing the college degree requirement for tens of thousands of positions in state government. The order applies to 92% of commonwealth jobs, roughly 65,000 positions in the state. The state has a new website (https://bit.ly/40s9ZRt) that lets applicants search and filter state government job openings based on degree requirements.

“In Pennsylvania, the people should decide what path is best for them, not have it decided by some arbitrary requirement or any arbitrary limitation,” Shapiro said during a public signing ceremony.

On Tuesday, the state job site listed 801 openings.

But the trend to focus on experience has been building for a few years.

"The trend is shifting to looking experience," said Leslie Wireback, a human resources consultant and past president of Lancaster's Society of Human Resource Managers. "This has emerged based on the tight labor market, as well as businesses evolving hiring practices to become more inclusive by eliminating the degree plus years of experience and looking at skills and experience overall."

Between 2020 and 2030, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that about 60% of new jobs in the economy will be in occupations that don’t typically require an associate’s, bachelor’s, or graduate degree.

The majority of Lancaster County residents do not have a college degree. According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 estimate, about 30% of Lancaster County residents over the age of 25 have a bachelor's degree or higher. That’s up from a decade ago when about 26% had a bachelor’s degree or higher.

Nationally, as of December, about 38.1% of recent college graduates and 33% of all college grads were underemployed, or those who are not doing work that makes full use of their skills and abilities, in the United States, according to research from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. This was a small decrease from June, when about 41% of recent college grads were underemployed.

