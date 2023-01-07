Fiorentino, of Manheim Township, joined the firm in 2015. His practice includes general litigation, estate planning and administration, and corporate practice. He is a graduate of Gwynedd Mercy College and the Pennsylvania State University Dickinson School of Law.

Smith, of Lancaster, joined the firm in 2016. His practice includes estate planning and administration, nonprofit organizations, business formation and succession planning, and tax law. He is a graduate of Pennsylvania State University and Portland State University. He received his LL.M. in Tax from the Georgetown University Law Center, and his J.D. from the Villanova University School of Law.

