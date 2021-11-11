The Hershey Company announced Wednesday that it will acquire Dot’s Pretzels LLC, owner of the fast-growing Dot’s Homestyle Pretzels brand, and one of the company’s co-manufacturers, Pretzels Inc.

Dauphin County’s leading chocolate-making business entered into the agreement to add to its “growing salty snacking portfolio” and as a way to reach new consumers, according to a company press release.

Over a decade ago, Dot Henke founded Dot’s Pretzels from a special family snack made in her North Dakota home, according to the company’s website. The Hershey Company is procuring Pretzels Inc. from an affiliate of Peak Rock Capital, a Texas-based private investment firm.

Dot’s Pretzels and Pretzel Inc. join a line of other salty snack brands The Hershey Company has taken over, including SkinnyPop and Pirate’s Booty.

In all, The Hershey Company amassed a total purchase price of approximately $1.2 billion or approximately $1 billion of investment net of expected future tax benefits, according to the release. The company expects the deal to increase its reported earnings per share in 2023 and adjusted earnings per share in 2022.

Dot’s Pretzels accounts for 55% of the pretzel snack category’s growth in the past year, according to the report.

"As the fastest growing U.S. pretzel brand, Dot's Pretzels would further accelerate our success in the permissible salty snack category," said Michele Buck, The Hershey Company President and Chief Executive Officer said in the report. "With a unique range of bold, distinctive seasonings and a flavorful crunch that creates a premium pretzel experience for consumers, Dot's Pretzels stand apart from all other products in the pretzel category.”

Pretzel Inc. is an Indiana-based co-manufacturer of pretzels for Dot’s Pretzels and several other customers with three locations in Indiana and Kansas. Hershey also gains four pretzel-seasoning facilities with the Dot’s Pretzels acquisition, according to the release.

"Pretzels Inc. will help us expand Hershey's snacking and production capabilities while keeping the special connection to Dot's," Buck said in the release. "It will be important as we continue to grow this already fast-growing brand and create new products in the broader pretzel category.