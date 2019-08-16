Five social enterprises have been selected to advance to the finals of the sixth annual Great Social Enterprise Pitch, to be held Friday, September 13.
Selected from 10 entrants, the finalists will compete for $15,000 in cash and more than $40,000 in donated services during the 7 p.m. competition to be held at the Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St.
During the Sept. 13 event, finalists will have five minutes to pitch their idea before a live audience and a panel of judges. The finalists and their proposals include:
— Café Pa'lante, a cafe for Southeast Lancaster city meant to preserve and promote Latino food, culture and arts. Salina Almanzar.
— Waterless Green Touch, a waterless mobile auto detailing business. Xavier Rivera.
— AJM Technology Solutions and Training, an educational training and consulting service meant to help adults and seniors with personal technology. Andrew Mayers.
— Un-Vision Childcare, a Spanish immersion childcare meant to help children become bilingual. Champagne Domingo.
— WTCP Community Radio, a community radio station that would offer training for community members and an outlet for sometimes overlooked stories. Marquis and Whitney Lupton.
The event is open to the public. Admission is $15.
A social enterprise is a nonprofit or for-profit business that tries to use the power of the marketplace to address a social issue.
For more information on the event, or to buy tickets, visit www.LancasterPitch.com.