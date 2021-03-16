Five social enterprises have been selected to advance to the finals of the seventh annual Great Social Enterprise Pitch, to be held virtually Friday, April 16, at 7 p.m.

The business-plan competition for central Pennsylvania entrepreneurs is sponsored by Assets, a Lancaster-based nonprofit that works with businesses to help transform the community.

In the competition, entrepreneurs present their ideas for businesses that would create a positive social or environmental impact, in hopes of winning the top prize of $7,500 cash plus a package of pro bono services. The event will be streamed live at www.lancasterpitch.com and on Assets’ Facebook and YouTube pages.

This year’s competition drew 15 applicants, which was eventually whittled down to the five. In the final competition, each participant will have five minutes to pitch their idea to a panel of judges. Evaluations are based on the clarity of the problem to be addressed, the proposed impact of the enterprise, the demand for the enterprise’s products or services, the potential for profitability, the enterprise’s leadership and its capacity to scale up to address the problem.

The finalists and their proposals include:

• FundoBooks, which helps libraries organize their collections effectively. Owner: Lennon Mazonde.

• Lancaster Vegan Cheese Co., which produces and distributes vegan cheese in the Lancaster area. Owner: Sallie McCann Tupper.

• DECA (Discerning Eye Community Agriculture), whose mission is to create wellness and abundance in our communities through the collective acts of gardening and farming. Owner: Hawa Lassanah.

• Eden Environments, a business-to-business green interior design and consulting firm. Owner: Elizabeth Byler.

• Fit City Women, a virtual space providing weekly encouragement, weekly fitness virtual classes, and empowering women through community collaboration. Owner: Chelsea Christmas.

For more information on event and the finalists, visit www.lancasterpitch.com.