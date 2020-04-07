A new medical marijuana dispensary is slated to open next week in East Lampeter Township.

The Apothecarium will take a 4,300-square-foot location next to Target at 2405 Covered Bridge Drive where it will sell medical cannibas products including flowers, oils, concentrates capsule, tinctures and topicals. The space was formerly occupied by an Xfinity store.

The Apothecarium in Lancaster is owned by TerrAscend, a Toronto-based company that bought PA-based Ilera Healthcare last year. The store will sell Illera brand name products.

The Apothecarium will be the second medical marijuana dispensary in Lancaster County, following Cure Holdings which opened in March 2018 in the former Kmart plaza on Fruitville Pike in Manheim Township.

Medical marijuana, legalized in Pennsylvania in 2016, became available to patients with approved medical conditions in February 2018.

Medical marijuana dispensaries are among the businesses classified as an “essential services,” which allows them to operate during business restrictions meant to slow the spread of COVID-19.