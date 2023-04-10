The United Way of Lancaster County and AARP offer free tax-return preparation services. They are staffed by trained volunteers but do have some limits on who they can help.
The United Way of Lancaster County offers free tax-return preparation services through the nationwide Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. Sponsored by the Internal Revenue Service, VITA prepares at no charge the federal, state and local income-tax returns of households (including individual filers) earning $60,000 in gross income a year or less.
The local United Way has offered the VITA program since 2007.
The deadline for filing a federal tax return is April 18. If you request a tax extension by April 18, 2023, your tax return will be due on Oct. 16.
For VITA assistance, call 211 or visit FreeTaxPrepLancaster.org. VITA operates Monday through Saturday; evening hours are available. Hours vary by location. VITA also offers a free online program that allows taxpayers to file federal and state tax returns at MyFreeTaxes.com.
Before going to a VITA site, see Publication 3676-BPDF for services provided and check out its What to Bring list to be sure you have all the required documents and information the volunteers will need to help you.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide provides free tax preparation for anyone and does not have an income limit. In Lancaster, these sites are in-person appointments. You can also choose to prepare your tax return yourself, with coaching from one of the AARP IRS-certified tax counselors. To do so, make a request using this form. If you have an extremely complicated return, such as one that involves a small business with employees, rental income, or alternative minimum tax (AMT), Tax-Aide may not be able to help. To learn more about limits of the help go to https://taxaide.aarpfoundation.org/types-of-tax-returns-tax-aide-can-prepare
Here are the places in Lancaster County where you can get free tax prep help. All are English only except for Keystone Deaf and Hard of Hearing, which offers help in sign language:
AARP
First Methodist Church
29 E Walnut St, Lancaster city
Appointment required: 717-584-4886
Dates: Mondays and Tuesdays 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. Feb. 6 - April 14
Glossbrenner United Methodist Church
713 Church St. Mount Joy Borough
Appointment required: 717-478-3712
Dates: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8:30 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. Feb. 2 - April 13
VITA
HACC
1614 Old Philadelphia Pike, East Lampeter Township
Main Building, Room 304.
Appointment required: Call 211
Dates: Jan. 31- April 18
United Way / Harrington
1910 Harrington Drive, Manheim Township
Appointment required: 717-291-5462
Drop off and pick-up returns only
Dates: Feb. 8- April 12
Trinity Lutheran Church
31 S. Duke St., Lancaster city
Appointment required: Call 211
Dates: Jan. 30- April 18.
United Way Central
1380 Harrisburg Pike, Manheim Township
Appointment required: Call 211
Dates: Feb. 6- April 18.
Millersville University
43 E. Frederick St., Millersville
Room 235, McComsey Hall
Appointment not required
Dates: Saturdays 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. Feb. 4- April 15
VITA Hempfield United Methodist Church
3050 Marietta Ave., East Hempfield Township
Appointment required: 211
Dates: Jan. 30- April 18.
Keystone Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services
2270 Old Philadelphia Pike, East Lampeter Township
Appointment required: 717-283-4460
Dates: Jan. 30- April 11
Sign Language available
Columbia Office
Rear building at Salem United Church of Christ
324 Walnut St., Columbia
Appointment required: Call 211
Dates: Jan. 31- April 13.
Quarryville Library Center
357 Buck Road, East Drumore Township
Appointment required: Call 211
Dates: Jan. 30- April 18.
Factory Ministries Youth Center
3293 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise Township
Appointment required: Call 211
Dates: Jan. 31-April 13.
Ephrata Public Library
560 S. Reading Road, Ephrata Borough
Appointment required: Call 211
Dates: Jan. 30- April 18.
Alliance Church
425 Cloverleaf Road, Mount Joy Township
Appointment required: Call 211
Dates: Jan. 30- April 18.
Elizabethtown College
One Alpha Drive, Elizabethtown
Appointment required: 717-361-1270
Dates: Feb. 1 - April 18.