In a classic illustration of supply and demand, a shortage of industrial space in Lancaster County is continuing to make industrial buildings here more valuable quickly – and dramatically.

The latest example is provided by Dalfen Industrial, a Dallas-based developer and investor in industrial real estate nationwide that entered the county this month by purchasing two large buildings for a total of $70 million, courthouse records show.

That combined price tag is over $13 million higher than the price the pair fetched just in the past nine months. That’s a 23% jump.

Dalfen paid $39.5 million for a 320,000-square-foot building in the Conewago Industrial Park outside Elizabethtown that the seller, Boston-based TA Realty, had acquired in December for $33.0 million. That’s a $6.5 million leap in value for a building roughly the size of six football fields.

The park is popular with tenants, including Nordstrom and Amazon, that like being near the network of major roads that go through the Harrisburg area, a group that includes interstate highways and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Constructed in 2018, the 35 Conewago Road building in West Donegal Township has been leased since it opened by Grove Collaborative, a California-based provider of environmentally friendly household cleaning and personal care products.

Grove Collaborative, which has an e-commerce fulfillment center there, did not respond to messages from LNP | LancasterOnline seeking comment on getting a new landlord.

In East Hempfield Township, Dalfen paid $30.5 million for a new, unleased 253,000-square-foot building at 601 Stony Battery Road. TA Realty had acquired it in March for $23.7 million. That’s a $6.8 million surge in value for a building roughly the size of five football fields.

The building’s leasing agent, Jason Webb of realty firm Jones Lang LaSalle, said he’s in “advanced negotiations” with several prospective tenants for the entire structure, across the street from Wayside Presbyterian Church. He declined to name them.

Stony Battery Road is between Route 283 and Route 30, a location that’s contributed to a spate of recent industrial investment there.

What’s propelling the escalating values?

The combination of tight supply and high demand is pushing up rents, especially for new or recently constructed buildings that are near major roads and close to major metropolitan areas such as Washington D.C., Baltimore, Philadelphia and New York City, Dalfen explained.

On top of those general attributes, these two buildings that Dalfen acquired are ideal for tenants that are running e-commerce fulfillment or distribution operations – two particularly hot sectors of the industrial real estate market, the company noted.

“Each of the assets features the characteristics highly demanded by today's e-commerce tenants such as high clear heights, a large number of loading docks, ample parking and modern office space,” Dalfen said in a statement. (Clear height refers to the amount of space from the floor to the roof supports. The greater the height, the greater the operating efficiency.)

All these characteristics push rents higher. And the amount an investor is willing to pay for a building is directly pegged to the amount of rent the building’s tenants will pay the investor, among other factors.

LNP | LancasterOnline reported in March on the lack of available industrial space in the county. In July, LNP | LancasterOnline cited another drastic example -- the Henry Schein building in northern Lancaster County. The building has nearly tripled in value in 20 years, selling for $60.0 million to a Conshohocken-based investor and developer.