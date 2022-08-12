A Texas-based medical management firm is replacing Clio Health as the new tenant in the unfinished $45 million building at the former Lancaster Stockyards site in Lancaster city.

“We’re not revealing too much yet,” April Moore, operations manager for Cardinal Medical Management, said Monday. She referred further comment to a contact phone number in Lancaster. When asked who that was, Moore gave the name, John, and declined to give further details. There was no response to several messages left at the number.

Robert Redcay, principal of Brook Farms Development II LLC, which owns the 18-acre property at 1250 Marshall Ave., told LNP | LancasterOnline in a story published Aug. 7 he had a new tenant, but he did not elaborate. In the same story, Clio Health confirmed it was no longer involved in the 144,000-square-foot building.

A reader shared a link to Cardinal Medical Management’s website in an email to LNP | LancasterOnline after the Aug. 7 story was published. The website includes a page listing the company’s locations. Lancaster, with a photo of the unfinished Marshall Avenue building, is listed among five locations.

Cardinal Medical Management is not related to the global company, Cardinal Health, nor is it part of the property management firm Cardinal Group. Denton, Texas-based Cardinal Medical Management offers financial and medical services to support and operate medical practices, according to its website, www.cardinalmedmgt.com/.

“We own medical campuses and practices in Florida, Lancaster and Texas that offer family practice and urgent care services,” the company says on its website. “We also offer a chronic care management and well care program to eligible patients at these clinics, as well as, in several other offices in these states. “

None of the services described by the website as being available in Lancaster are yet offered at 1250 Marshall Ave., which appears to be unfinished inside.

Although the website states the property is owned by Cardinal Medical Management, Lancaster County records show the property is owned by Redcay’s Brook Farms Development II.

Cardinal Medical Management also notes that Steve Dailey is its Lancaster director. Dailey had been CEO of the building’s former tenant, Clio Health. Dailey left Clio in November 2021. Dailey did not respond to calls or emails from LNP | LancasterOnline.

Redcay is an investor in the parent company of the failed Clio Health project, which includes several other investors. At one point investors included about 20 physicians, LNP | LancasterOnline previously reported. Lancaster County tax records list Clio Health founder Essam Abadir as Brook Farms Development’s contact for the Marshall Avenue building.

In early pitches to officials, the Clio Health building was touted as bringing at least 100 new well-paying jobs to the city when completed. The facility was never outfitted and has stood empty for four years.