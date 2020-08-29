A Mexican restaurant will replace Tivoni Vegan Kitchen and Bakery, which is closing Saturday, Aug. 29, in Rohrerstown.

Tequila Mexican Grill Bakery and Store is slated to open in mid-September at 805A Rohrerstown Road.

Owned by siblings Sisly and Gerardo Ramirez, Tequila Mexican Grill will offer a variety of traditional Mexican dishes. The bake shop will offer custom-made cakes for a variety of occasions, such as birthdays, weddings and quinceaneras.

While the restaurant won’t sell alcohol, Sisly Ramirez said they plan to offer a margarita mix to which customers could add their own tequila.

Tivoni, which Gili Kieffer opened in September 2018, featured grain and veggie bowls as well as a variety of cookies and desserts. In a Facebook post, Kieffer said “reduced sales during the pandemic restrictions” prompted her decision to close. She said she hopes to open a similar restaurant in another state.