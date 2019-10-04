Ten Thousand Villages is planning to close its store in Ephrata and move it to a yet-to-be determined location in Lancaster County.

The store at 240 N. Reading Road will remain open at least through the holiday season as a buyer is sought for the property, Ten Thousand Villages announced Wednesday.

First opened in 1982, the 30,000-square-foot Ephrata store is the flagship location for Akron-based Ten Thousand Villages, a fair trade retailer that has more than 50 stores, two-thirds of which are run as separate organizations.

The Ephrata Ten Thousand Villages, which is a company-owned store, features a 6,000-square-foot rug room. A cafe inside the store closed in February.

In a news release announcing the change, Ten Thousand Villages said it “believes the future of traditional brick and mortar retail stores is positive one, but only by proceeding more ethically and sustainably than ever before.”

Ten Thousand Villages has just begun a search for a new store location, which a spokeswoman said won’t necessarily be in Ephrata.

