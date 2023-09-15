Seven startup businesses walked in, but only two would emerge victorious.

After judging on Tuesday, Lancaster County startup KiposTech won the top prize at TechCelerator: $10,000 for its air filtration product.

Founded by Hema Ravindran and Raj Singh — a wife and husband duo based in Columbia Borough— KiposTech aims to improve indoor air quality using plasma-based technology.

“Cool plasma technology has been in medicine for wound healing for, like, ages,” co-founder and CEO Ravindran said. “We are trying to bring the technology to indoor air problems.”

Ravindran said the company’s products will be able to remove a range of pathogens and harmful particles, including viruses, fungal spores and even dust.

The tech is designed to be low maintenance, with components that can be cleaned and reused rather than thrown away.

After presenting in front of a panel of judges on Tuesday, Ravindran and Singh were awarded first place, with a prize of $10,000 to fund their new company.

A second-place prize of $5,000 went to Lightscline, a Centre County startup that aims to reduce costs associated with sensor data analytics.

TechCelerator is hosted by Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Central and Northern Pennsylvania and Invent Penn State. The chosen participants receive 10 weeks of business training, culminating with the chance to compete for a total of $15,000.

Seven teams competed in this year’s TechCelerator.