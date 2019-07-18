The Ben Franklin Technology Partners’ TechCelerator program is looking for emerging entrepreneurs with tech-related ideas to participate in a free “Startup Accelerator” program.
The 10-week program, held at The Candy Factory, 342 N. Queen St. (rear), will be held Tuesdays from 3 to 5 p.m., beginning Sept. 10. Ben Franklin provides up to $1,000 toward a venture’s initial costs.
At the end of the 10 weeks, program participants will “come away with a viable business model, a market research report, a list of networking contacts and a path forward.”
Program participants also will be invited to pitch their business concept to a panel of potential investors. The entrepreneur with the best idea will receive up to $10,000 worth of support.
To apply for the program, contact Ben Franklin’s Andy Long at AndyLong@cnp.benfranklin.org or 717-948-6763. Applications are due Sept. 3.