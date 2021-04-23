Taylor Chip Cookie Co. is getting in to the ice cream business.

After winning a key zoning approval last week, the cookie bakery is moving ahead with plans to build a 20,000-square-foot creamery along Route 462 in West Hempfield Township.

Construction plans are being finalized for the new Taylor Chip Cookies & Creamery, which would have an ice cream making plant with a retail area while also consolidating the company’s cooking making at 1780 Columbia Ave. Ice cream would be sold on site, with plans to also distribute it to retailers and offer mail-order sales.

“We wanted to have a place where people could also visit, have an experience, do a tour,” said Doug Taylor, who owns the company with his wife, Sara. “We will ship ice cream nationally, and will also do all the cookie production there as well.”

In addition to processing milk into ice cream, the plant would also produce cream and butter for the cookie recipes. Site work is expected to begin in six to eight months, with a possible opening by the end of 2022, Taylor said.

The plan comes amidst a rapid expansion for Taylor Chip, whose mail-order business got a big boost during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve been growing extremely, extremely fast through COVID with shipping,” Doug Taylor said.

Two sharp cookies

The Taylors initially began selling cookies at pop-up events in 2018, which was an expansion of their cookie-making. They turned their hobby and part-time business into a full-time venture later that year when they opened a stand in Lancaster Marketplace, a vendor market that had just opened in a Manheim Township shopping center.

Doug Taylor said they had long hoped to add ice cream to their cookie-making business, an ambition that got a big boost in January 2020 when they were selected for a $470,079 state grant through the Pennsylvania Dairy Investment program. The program awarded grants worth $10 million to 75 projects statewide that support the dairy industry through research and development, value-added processing, marketing and transitioning to organic.

Taylor said the state grant will pay for all the equipment they need for the project, with a total estimated cost he declined to disclose.

At first, the Taylors wanted to open a creamery in an existing building they would retrofit. But after being denied a needed zoning change in May 2020 for a property in Landisville, they decided to look for land to buy, and then build a creamery from the ground up.

After finding an available 3.3-acre parcel along Route 462 just east of Columbia, the Taylors applied for a zoning variance that would allow retail sales along with manufacturing at the commercial property, an approval they got April 13.

Unexpected expansion

As they were zeroing in on their new headquarters, the Taylors had to unexpectedly move their existing business after Lancaster Marketplace announced in February that it would be closing to make way for a yet-to-be announced tenant for the spot in Hawthorne Center.

In March, Taylor Chip closed its Lancaster Marketplace stand and opened a retail location near Lancaster Marketplace at 1573 Manheim Pike as well as a production area with a retail spot in Intercourse at 23 Center St.

Taylor said they only signed a two-year lease at the Intercourse location, which gives them the option to close it when the new creamery opens.

The relocated stores opened as as Taylor Chip was looking to hire 30 new employees for what had previously been a roughly 20-person operation.

“Two and a half years ago, we were just making cookies for ourselves,” Taylor said. “You think about what’s possible, but I guess you never really see it actually working out.”