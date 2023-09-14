Tax returns reveal how much High family donated to its foundation

The High family donated $115 million in High Industries stock when it gave control of its privately owned company to its foundation in a rare philanthropic arrangement last year, a recent tax filing revealed.

The company and foundation had declined to share the value of the family’s stock at the time of the announcement in March 2022, a move that was years in the making. The High Foundation became a major shareholder in the East Lampeter Township-based company. The tax return said the foundation received dividends in 2022 of more than $2.2 million from the donated stock.

At the time of the announcement, High Industries said it would send more than $5 million annually to the foundation for programs that address poverty and build up communities where the multi-state company does business including Lancaster County, central Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Ohio and Florida.

High Industries had $570 million in revenue in 2021 but it has grown since then. S. Dale High, chairman of the foundation and chairman emeritus of High Industries, told WGAL in August 2022 that its revenue was about $800 million, making it one of the largest privately held companies in the region.

In the fiscal year ending in June 2022 when the deal took place, the High Foundation reported giving $3.3 million in grants. S. Dale High said in an email statement that he expects to report more grants in fiscal 2023. The fiscal year ended in June but the charitable giving during fiscal 2023 won’t be publicly available until after it is reported to the Internal Revenue Service next year.

“When the next fiscal year-end return is filed, it will report just over $5.6 million, “ High wrote. “The ownership transition is having the intended effect of investing profits from the strong financial results of the High companies back into the communities where High has a business presence. Our grantees are the heartbeat of the High Foundation. Through their hard work, lives are being impacted through transformative initiatives. Our hope is that positive, systemic change will occur that will last beyond our lifetimes.”

The foundation expects to issue an annual report by Nov. 1.

High declined to list the grantees but LNP has reported on a few recent recipients including:

The Highs have donated more than $30 million through the foundation and other charities since the 1980s.

High Foundation, already one of the largest private foundations in central Pennsylvania, is among the top 10 by assets in Lancaster County. The High stock donation effectively doubled its assets, which were $60.7 million in 2019. It was formed in 1980 by High, and is funded by the High family, owners of the High companies — High Industries, High Real Estate Group and their affiliates. High’s father, Sanford, began the Lancaster-based firm in 1931 with the founding of High Welding, which became High Steel Structures.

Tax records show S. Dale High created the High Charitable Trust in 2019 separate from the High Foundation, which had existed since 1980. High contributed about $2.5 million to the foundation annually.

In 2021, the High Foundation transferred all of its assets, about $65 million, to a donor-advised fund at the Lancaster County Community Foundation. The original foundation was dissolved in fiscal 2021 and the charitable trust’s name was changed to High Foundation in fiscal 2022.

The High companies have about 1,900 employees — two-thirds of whom are employed in Lancaster County. The High companies are a group of Lancaster-based, family-owned firms headed by High Industries and High Real Estate Group. The businesses are involved in steel, concrete, real estate, construction, hotels, transportation, air quality and safety consulting, and other fields.

High Real Estate Group is still owned by the High family.

In its annual report, High Foundation noted that after the new ownership structure was announced to High Industries employees, workers were offered the opportunity to direct $100 each in foundation money to a local organization of their choice, which realized $150,000 headed directly to 85 community organizations.