Tattered Flag, a Middletown-based brewery, distillery and eatery that focuses on barrel-aged beer and spirits, is opening a Manheim Township location today (Friday, Sept. 17).

The 1018 N. Christian St. business, near the Lancaster Amtrak station and around the corner from the Station Square retail strip, is dubbed the Tattered Flag Barrel House Lancaster.

As a barrel house, the Lancaster location stores barrels of product made in Middletown, taking advantage of Tattered Flag's diverse product line to add distinctive touches to their taste.

For example, beer might be aged in barrels previously used to make whiskey or other liquor, which lends that flavor to the beer. Conversely, spirits might then be aged in barrels used for beer, giving them a beer flavor.

Customers serve themselves from an array of 14 kinds of beer via a self-tapping system, which customers operate with a debit card purchased there, said Becky Uveges, the Lancaster location’s general manager. The system, named PourMyBeer, was developed by an Illinois-based company, Innovative Tap Solutions Inc. (Among its other installations is one at the Beer Wall, 114 N. Prince St.)

In addition to offering its own line of beer and spirits, the newcomer to Lancaster County’s renowned artisan food-and-beverage scene has an “upscale deli menu” of sandwiches, soups and salads, said corporate chef Shaun Fink.

Tattered Flag’s fifth location, staffed by six employees, fills 5,000 square feet on the first floor of the former warehouse. It has seating for 50 customers indoors and 30 outdoors. On the second floor is the Escape Room Lancaster, which recently moved from Station Square in order to expand.

Tattered Flag and Escape Room also operate in adjoining spaces in Hershey. The two businesses have found their respective customer bases complement each other, said Dimitri Papadimitriou, who co-owns Escape Room with his wife Mary.

For the Lancaster project, Papadimitriou, through his construction company Hammerhead Custom Carpentry, gutted the building then rebuilt the interior. Including equipment for Tattered Flag, the cost of the improvements was $600,000, he said.