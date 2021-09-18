Filling a void in its roster of 70 stores, Tanger Outlets is adding Claire’s, a retailer of jewelry and accessories for girls and women ages 3 to 35.

The store at the Lincoln Highway East outlet center is slated to open in late October in 1,250 square feet, part of a space formerly occupied by Gish Furniture. The number of jobs to be created was not immediately available.

“This will definitely fit a niche we currently do not have but did several years ago -- young girls’ accessories,” said Monica Trego, marketing director for the outlet center.

Trego noted that the store will be “especially great for all the dance and cheer groups that come into the county at the (Lancaster County) Convention Center, the Nook and the Wyndham (Lancaster) Resort” next door.

Illinois-based Claire’s has 10,500 stores worldwide, including one at Park City Center, which will remain open.