Shops at Rockvale’s residential reinvention, and its impact on surrounding properties in East Lampeter Township, is the latest chapter for the storied property once known as Rockvale Square.

Rockvale was second only to Park City Center in terms of the county's largest shopping centers, and for many years, it didn't have a single vacant space.

But like most things, it started small - relatively speaking - and grew over time. Here's a look back at several steps on Rockvale's path to outlet retail dominance.

1. The beginning: Land bought from Ursinus College

In the early 1980s, the large patch of land near the intersection of Routes 30 and 896 that is currently the site of The Shops @ Rockvale was owned by Ursinus College. The college - located in Montgomery County - owned the Pennsylvania FolkLife Society, which used the land for "harvest frolics" in the early 1960s. When the frolics ended (for financial reasons), the land sat vacant for decades.

On April 2, 1985, the newly formed Rockvale Associates, along with other local partners and a development firm based in Ohio, bought the land from Ursinus. Less than a week later, bulldozers were grading the land in preparation for construction. The first two businesses slated to open at the proposed shopping center were a Burger King and the Lenox china factory outlet.

2. Open for business

By August of 1986, Phase I of the three-phase project was just about complete, and a half-dozen businesses were open in the center, which was named Rockvale Square. Another five were set to open within the next three weeks. The total retail space of the center's first phase was 45,000 square feet.

3. Phase 2, complete with a motel

In April 1987, Phase II of Rockvale Square was nearing completion, and the complex as a whole had been augmented by the addition of Rockvale Village Inn, a 116-room motel. The second phase of shops more than doubled the size of Rockvale Squares retail space to 103,000 square feet. The third phase, completed later that year, raised that total to 150,000 square feet.

4. Expanding in two directions at once

By the early days of 1988, Rockvale was into its heyday. Throughout the late '80s and early '90s, there was a waiting list for prospective tenants, sometimes more than a year long. On Jan. 7, 1988, plans were unveiled for two simultaneous expansions, to the east and west, that would bring the total size of the complex's retail space to a whopping 370,000 square feet. by far the largest expansion in Rockvale's history, the 1988 construction would make the complex the largest outlet strip center in the nation.

5. Rockvale at its peak

In 1994, Rockvale underwent its final expansion, a $13 million project that would serve to grow the center's retail space to 532,000 square feet. The center continued to serve as a bustling shopping destination for locals and tourists alike throughout the '90s. However, as the nearby Tanger Outlets grew and revitalized itself throughout the 2000s and 2010s, crowds and merchants began migrating there from Rockvale. This served as a reversal of the trend of the 1980s, when stores and shoppers abandoned the Lancaster Outlet Mall (former occupant of the Tanger site) in favor of the new, thriving Rockvale.

6. Sold at auction

New Jersey-based Wharton Realty Group, which bought Rockvale at an auction in 2017, originally tried to revive it as a shopping center. The firm changed the shopping center’s name from Rockvale Outlets to Shops at Rockvale while adding new facades and signage, efforts that failed to generate a significant improvement in revenue or occupancy. In July 2020, township officials accommodated a request from Wharton Realty to change the property’s zoning to allow a mixed-used redevelopment after vacancies mounted at what was once the largest strip outlet mall in America. Home to 120 stores at its peak, The Shops at Rockvale today lists 38 businesses, including outlet stores and restaurants. Wharton Realty, which also owns Manor Shopping Center in Lancaster Township, presented concept plans for new residential buildings but never submitted the promised master plan showing exactly how it would update Rockvale.

Instead, Wharton Realty sold the property to Fernmoor Homes, a family-owned firm that has built large residential developments in New Jersey, Delaware and Pennsylvania. In December Fernmoor broke ground on Mi-Place at Downingtown, an apartment and townhome complex under construction along Route 322 northwest of Downingtown in Chester County that includes 200 three-bedroom townhomes and 200 one- and two-bedroom apartments.

7. Future under Fernmoor

A restaurant to be built at the site of the recently demolished Rockvale Diner will be the first step in the $120 million makeover of the Shops at Rockvale. The prospect of replacing some stores with housing at the Route 30 shopping center has been enthusiastically embraced by East Lampeter Township officials who approved a zoning change for such a redevelopment in 2020 and have recently pushed for a greater number of apartments. Work on the new restaurant will be followed by construction of four apartment buildings that would replace the commercial building west of South Willowdale Drive that is now home of the Lee/Wrangler, a store that will move elsewhere in Rockvale.

The opening of a “well established national chain” restaurant at the southeast corner of Route 30 and South Willowdale Drive is expected by next fall, while the four new apartment buildings could be ready by early 2026, according to Fernmoor Homes’ “master plan” for the 65-acre property. In all, Fernmoor Homes has proposed consolidating retail together at Rockvale and replacing half of the 537,000 square feet of commercial space on the property with 16 new four-story apartment buildings containing 504 residential units.