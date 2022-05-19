Lititz-based Tait Towers is suing the federal U.S. Small Business Administration for $10 million after its appeal for a Shuttered Venue Operator Grant was denied.

Live experience designer and producer Tait claims in the suit filed this week that SBA erred in denying it a grant, and Tait points out that SBA gave a $10 million grant to one of Tait’s competitors, Clair Global Corp., a Lititz-based concert audio systems maker, installer and operator.

Clair Global and Tait are partners in the Rock Lititz campus.

Tait is among scores of venues that have sued the SBA saying they were unfairly overlooked in the grant program, which was set up to help entertainment venues or promoters hit particularly hard by COVID-19 related shutdowns and limitations. Tait’s attorney, Caroline Wolverton, of Washington, D.C.-based firm, Akin Gump Strauss Hauer and Feld, has represented many of them.

Tait, a privately held company, said it needed the grant because it suffered a 74% loss in revenue in the last three quarters of 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019 and the majority of employees were furloughed. The company said it needed the award to sustain operations and bring back key employees.

Tait said in its suit that more than 70% of its revenue comes from production fees from creating, organizing, and producing live performances, including productions by the Metropolitan Opera, the Peter J. Sharp Theater at Julliard, and the Hale Center Theater in Sand City, Utah, among others.

Tait applied for a $10 million grant, the highest amount allowed, in April 2021. It learned in August that it was denied. In September, Tait submitted an administrative appeal of the denial to the SBA and changed its eligibility category to live performing arts organization operator from theatrical producer.

Tait said the SBA didn’t explain why it denied the grant and appeal. Even a follow-up email last month shed no light on the denial, Tait claimed.

SBA said in the email that Tait did not “have a principal business activity . . . creating, producing, performing, and/or presenting live events by performing artists with not less than 70% of earned revenue coming from ticket sales/cover charges, sales of merchandise/food/beverage (incl. alcohol), production fees/reimbursements, and/or nonprofit educational initiatives.”

Since 2019 when a private equity firm made a major investment in the company, Tait has made four business acquisitions. In March it acquired Thinkwell Group, a global firm based in Los Angeles that specializes in planning, design and production of installations. In October, it purchased Orlando-based ITEC Entertainment, a firm that designs theme parks, resorts, cultural attractions, themed dining and shopping, resorts, casinos and real estate developments, as well as rides and shows.

Tait has more than 1,000 employees globally with nearly 500 employees based in its Lititz headquarters.

Of the $16 billion Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program, $14.54 billion has been awarded as of Monday, the SBA reported. Pennsylvania-based venues and providers have received $434 million so far in 767 initial and supplemental grants.

The Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program was part of a $284 billion aid bill signed by then-President Donald Trump in December 2020. Funds were first distributed in early July 2021 but supplemental grants have been issued since then, according to an SBA report released Monday.

More than 29 Lancaster County venues were awarded grants, including some of the biggest live entertainment venues such as Sight & Sound Theatres, which got $10 million; American Music Theatre, awarded $7 million; and Penn Cinema, which collected $5.7 million.