Not everything at Rock Lititz is about big sound, big lights and big stages.

Michael Tait, founder and former CEO of Tait Towers, is proposing to build a community theater named Mickey’s Black Box there.

The goal of the 265-seat theater, said Tait, is “creating an environment to encourage the new playwright and actor, choreographer and dancer, composer and musician, writer and poet.

“I think it especially important that unique artists have a venue to exhibit and develop their passions,” he said in a prepared statement issued Monday.

By comparison, the new theater would be slightly smaller than The Ephrata Performing Arts Center’s Sharadin Bigler Theatre, at 294 seats. The Fulton Theatre in Lancaster, meanwhile, has 684 seats.

The 10,300-square-foot Rock Lititz structure would use the so-called black-box concept, which entails plain black walls and a level floor.

Tait said it provides maximum flexibility in staging, lighting and seating: “It is the theatrical equivalent of a blank canvas, fully transformable, limited only by imagination.”

Rock Lititz General Manager Andrea Shirk said its decision to host the proposed theater, being developed by Tait independently, reflects Rock Lititz’s guiding principle of supporting and enhancing the community.

Might a famous performer who’s rehearsing at the business park’s Rock Lititz Studio for an upcoming tour decide to stop by Mickey’s to see a play, dance or concert?

That’s possible but unlikely, a Rock Lititz spokeswoman said. “Their time here is pretty intense and tightly booked,” she said.

Tait said the building also would be a place for nonprofits to hold fundraisers and for corporate and private events.

To develop the theater, Tait needs the Warwick Township supervisors to allow it as a conditional use on land that’s zoned campus industrial. The supervisors are set to vote Sept. 18.