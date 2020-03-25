There’s a locally based company that excels at doing some of the exact things that could be badly needed to combat the rampaging COVID-19 outbreak.

It’s outstanding at fabricating, moving and setting up sophisticated equipment and structures quickly and precisely.

The company also has a global reach, large facilities and a highly skilled workforce.

And it suddenly has plenty of time on its hands.

The company is Tait, the world leader in designing and producing stages used by rock bands on tour, as well as installations for theaters, cruise ships, corporate events and other settings.

Tait announced on its website Sunday and Facebook page Monday that it’s “ready, willing and able to deploy emergency resources during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The pivot to emergency response comes after Tait’s core business shrank seemingly overnight, due to government prohibitions worldwide against large gatherings and Pennsylvania’s closure of non-life-sustaining facilities -- both in an attempt to slow the spread of the pandemic.

A Tait spokeswoman did not respond to questions from LNP | LancasterOnline concerning the marketing initiative and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its local workforce.

So it’s not known how many of Tait’s approximately 400 employees in Lititz have been idled by the COVID-19 outbreak and how many are working remotely, perhaps doing design and engineering on projects that were backlogged.

It’s also not known what organizations Tait is targeting with its marketing pitch.

Looking for a new niche

What is known is that the virus has devastated the county’s live-event industry, a prestigious and unique jewel of the local economy, just as it has other industries from restaurants to retail to hotels to manufacturing.

Tait, however, didn’t get to be the biggest firm in its field by being timid. If any firm would be aggressively counterpunching during a crisis, it would be Tait.

With 900 employees across 14 locations worldwide, Tait is regarded in its field as an innovator that offers remarkably fast turnaround times and a flair for the dramatic.

Clients include Taylor Swift, Cirque Du Soleil, The Metropolitan Opera House, NASA, National Geographic, Beyoncé and The Olympics.

The company is a high-profile developer as well, creating the Rock Lititz live-event business campus in Warwick Township with Clair Global, also based in Lititz. The park is the only campus of its kind in the world.

On its website and Facebook page, Tait’s marketing pitch went on to describe Tait’s extensive qualifications:

“Tait has collective experience spanning many decades to quickly deploy portable + temporary structures as well as construct and deliver a suite of solutions including manufacturing, fabrication, design, engineering, logistics and field support with over hundreds of skilled workers available to take action.”

Tait also drew parallels between its usual work and the tasks needed at this time.

“Tait is experienced in transforming any space or area into a usable and safe-controlled access zone for tens of thousands of people. As safety is Tait’s number one priority, mobilizing quickly and efficiently is paramount and done with a highly-skilled team who has been battle-tested repeatedly to deliver under tight timelines and extreme circumstances,” it said.

Potential new products

Tait illustrated how its particular skills would apply to the health crisis.

For instance, its soft-goods department’s seamstresses “can produce washable fabric goods such as surgical face masks and hospital gowns.”

The company could “help fabricate medical equipment such as parts for ventilators, hospital beds, desks, medical relief beds, carts and stands” too.

In addition, Tait noted that “it has access to more than 250 semi-truck drivers and has a full shipping and logistics team.”

Tait’s capabilities are itemized in a 17-page presentation that includes lists and photos of its fabricating equipment and sewing equipment, a list of its welding certifications, a list of its production facilities and other details.

Of its three production-facility locations -- in Lititz, Las Vegas and Wakefield, England – Lititz is by far the largest.

Its 300,000 square feet of space here consists largely of the 265,000-square-foot former NTN/Federal-Mogul plant on West Lincoln Avenue and smaller buildings on Wynfield Drive.