Tait, the Lititz-based creator of dazzling staging used in live events worldwide, has laid off 257 employees here due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a filing with the state to comply with the Worker Adjustment & Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, Tait said the layoffs were a mix of temporary and permanent cuts. The layoffs were effective March 30.

A Tait spokeswoman did not have additional information immediately available.

Tait employed about 400 people here prior to the collapse of the live-event industry, caused by government prohibitions against even modest-sized gatherings to limit the spread of the potentially fatal virus.

The layoffs came a week after Tait used its Facebook page and website to announce its ability and desire to pivot to fighting the outbreak, saying it’s “ready, willing and able to deploy emergency resources during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

In its marketing pitch, the company said: “Tait has collective experience spanning many decades to quickly deploy portable + temporary structures as well as construct and deliver a suite of solutions including manufacturing, fabrication, design, engineering, logistics and field support with over hundreds of skilled workers available to take action.”

Tait is the world leader in designing and manufacturing staging used by rock bands on tour, as well as installations for theaters, cruise ships, corporate events and other settings.

The live-event industry is one of many in Lancaster County, the state and nation to be crushed by the pandemic, joining the lodging, restaurant, retail and other fields essentially shut down by governors in an effort to limit the sickness and death caused by the pandemic.