Lititz-based Tait is investigating a data security incident in which someone accessed a company server and employee email accounts, the company announced Thursday.

Tait, the world’s largest designer and manufacturer of staging for live events, said the unauthorized access began Feb. 16. The breach came to light April 6 at which point the company took its servers and IT systems offline and began an investigation with the help of a cybersecurity firm.

Tait says it doesn’t believe information was misused, but is contacting anyone potentially impacted while encouraging clients, employees and vendors to vigilantly monitor financial accounts for unauthorized activity.

Information about free credit monitoring for anyone potentially affected is available by calling 855-917-3540.

