Tait, the world's largest designer and manufacturer of staging that's used in live events, has furloughed about 100 more employees at its Lititz facilities.

The local furloughs are among 125 in North America, the company said, as it continues to grapple with a plunge in demand triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coupled with the furlough of 255 workers here in late March, Tait now has temporarily idled about 77% of its local workforce and taken other cost-cutting steps.

For instance, Tait’s top two executives have eliminated their own pay, while the company’s other nine executives have taken a 50% pay cut, the company previously announced. At the same time, the company began to pivot to making products that help prevent the spread of the virus, such as clear shields that can be installed at checkouts and polling places.

The live-event industry collapsed in March due to the realization that even modest-sized gatherings can spread the potentially fatal virus.