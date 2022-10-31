An affiliate of a Swiss maker of high-end espresso machines plans to double its workforce and size when it builds a $17 million new hospitality center near Mount Joy.

Since 2014, the Swiss company, Jura Inc., has operated a hospitality center and its only authorized repair center in leased space at Bates Enterprises in Rapho Industrial Park, 134 Shellyland Road in Rapho Township. Jura’s bean-to-cup coffee makers range in price from $800 to $4,000. Bates also services other high-end coffee makers from Capresso, Nespresso, Breville and DeLonghi. Bates has facilities in North Carolina and Nevada.

Bates Enterprises currently employs about 28 people at its Shellyland Road site and would add 30 more when it moves to a new facility, according to its recent application to the state’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program seeking a $7 million grant.

“Jura decided to build a new facility and set our roots in Lancaster,” the company wrote in its application for state redevelopment funds. “This project will involve the construction of a new building.”

Bates Enterprises did not respond to LNP|LancasterOnline requests for comment.

Jura was not awarded a grant in the first round, which was announced last week. The state indicated a second round could be awarded but did not give a timeline.

Jura wants to move across the township closer to Mount Joy to build its own facility rather than lease it at the industrial park. The 1,600-square-foot retail center, south of Route 772 and just west of Route 283, sells reconditioned and new espresso and cappuccino makers and accessories from Jura. Bates also has a 25,000-square-foot service plant, which reconditions Jura’s machines.

At their Oct. 20 meeting, the Rapho Township supervisors approved rezoning two adjacent properties at 1475 E. Main St. and 1480 Strickler Road from mixed-use commercial to industrial. An attorney for Jura, Stacey Morgan Brubaker, said at the meeting that the business would like to relocate to a property it owns. She said the company plans to create a showroom for its products as part of a new facility that would be constructed in the new location.

A design for the new facility has not been finalized but the company said in its RACP application it would be a $17.6 million project to build a 100,000 square foot facility.

Next, Jura will have to submit a land development plan to the township.