Susquehanna Insurance, a Lancaster-based independent insurance agency founded in 1994, has acquired Affinity Insurance Associates, an Erie insurance agency in Lititz started in 2001, for an undisclosed price.

The transaction took effect Thursday, bringing Susquehanna both Affinity employees, enlarg ing its workforce to 11. The acquisition also adds a customer base of 2,000 insurance policies to Susquehanna, bringing its total to more than 7,000 policies in force.

Susquehanna Insurance, 650 Delp Road, will operate the Affinity location at 10 E. Lemon St., Lititz, under the Susquehanna name.