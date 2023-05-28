Living on a fixed pension income, 66-year-old Lititz retiree Sally Fry works hard to make sure every penny stretches.

That’s one of the reasons she shopped for an electricity supplier, signing a contract that will soon end. As she prepares to shop for a new contract and rate there are reasons she and other Lancaster County residents can expect good news despite a recent stretch of energy price increases due to inflation and the Ukraine-Russia war.

Local gasoline and heating oil prices are projected to go down in the short term, with natural gas prices following this winter. And for many locally - but not all - electricity prices are going down.

“I know I’m fortunate. (Inflation) is tough even on those on a pension. (Lower energy prices) makes you a little less anxious for sure,” said Fry, adding that her budget can be upturned by unexpected expenses like a tree falling on her roof.

How much will gas, electric, natural gas and heating oil cost PPL price to compare Now: 14.612 cents June 1: 12.126 cents Monthly savings for average residential customer: $24 Met-Ed price to compare Now: 9.991 cents June 1: 10.24 cents Monthly increase for average residential customer: $2.47 UGI price to compare Now: 77.606 cents per cubic feet of natural gas June 1: Same Dec. 1 (projected): 68.06 cents per cubic feet of natural gas Monthly savings for average residential customer: $14.06 Gasbuddy average Lancaster gasoline prices Summer driving season 2022: $5.02 a gallon in June Summer driving season 2023 projection: $3.55 a gallon Difference per gallon: $1.47 a gallon Heating oil average U.S. price Now: $3.45 a gallon Projected for summer: $3.22 a gallon

The prediction of decreasing costs comes with lots of caveats, experts say. Costs will stay the same or decline as long as there are no major disruptions to the economy and inflation continues to weaken. Weather also plays a role. Extreme heat can drive up prices and natural disasters can damage refineries or other key energy infrastructure, limiting supply and sending costs up.

Here’s the energy outlook by type:

Electricity

On June 1, PPL, Lancaster County’s largest electricity supplier, is set to lower its price-to-compare rate by 17%, to 12.126 cents per kilowatt-hour. An average residential customer who does not shop for an electricity supplier would see a bill decrease of about $24 for using an average of 1,000 kWh per month.

All of the Public Utility Commission-regulated electric distribution companies, like PPL, will be resetting their price to compare on June 1.

Meanwhile, some other electricity distributors have announced increases. Metropolitan Edison Co., which serves about 2,200 in Bainbridge, Denver and Marietta ZIP codes, said it will increase rates by 2.5% to 10.24 cents per kWh effective June 1.

Residential electric rates might not immediately reflect what is happening in the energy market, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said. The amount of time between when costs are incurred and when those costs are reflected in retail electricity prices can vary from a few months to several years. Average wholesale power prices, which are an indicator of generation costs, were trending higher in 2021 and 2022 in response to rising natural gas prices. The EIA expects these increased electricity supply costs to be reflected in higher retail prices in the coming months.

In its May forecast, the EIA predicted this summer would hit the second highest level for U.S. natural gas consumption for electricity generation between May and September, behind last year. In the mid-Atlantic the average monthly electricity bill is forecast to be $161, slightly higher than last summer’s $160, the EIA said.

In Pennsylvania’s deregulated market, energy customers can shop for their electricity and natural gas suppliers. Customers who don’t choose are automatically served at the price-to-compare rate of the default supplier in their area.

PPL is the default electric supplier for most homes in Lancaster County, with approximately 227,000 customers here.

Gasoline

Retail gasoline prices are forecast to be around $3.40 per gallon nationally during the summer 2023 driving season, a 20% decrease from the summer of 2022. Regional summer gasoline prices range from near $3 per gallon on the Gulf Coast to about $4.30 per gallon on the West Coast.

Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for Gasbuddy.com, said gasoline prices in Lancaster fell 21 cents in a month approaching the traditional spring-summer period when gas prices are at their highest annually. Without hurricanes and unexpected outages, he said he expects regular gas prices to be about $3.55 a gallon in Lancaster County this summer. AAA reported Lancaster County’s average price on Monday was $3.55 a gallon. Monday’s national average of $3.53 is 14 cents less than a month ago and $1.03 less than a year ago.

AAA said a decline in demand and the low cost of oil are the main drivers behind falling gas prices.

Factors weighing on future gas prices include a debt ceiling crisis or a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico where the country’s refineries are located. An improving economy, on the other hand, could boost consumption and push up prices, DeHaan said.

“Despite mild weather and a less volatile economic forecast, drivers are not hitting the road and raising gasoline demand to traditional seasonal levels,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “It’s possible this is merely the lull before Memorial Day, but it could be a trend that lingers into summer. Stay tuned.”

According to the EIA, gas demand declined and the drop has reduced pressure on pump prices. If gas demand continues to decrease, drivers could see pump prices follow suit, AAA said.

Natural gas

Denver-based UGI Utilities Inc., the primary natural gas supplier in Lancaster County with 63,000 residential customers, announced earlier this month that its rates will remain unchanged on June 1, but it projects a rate decrease Dec. 1.

UGI is required to file its gas cost rates annually for review with the PUC and may adjust these rates quarterly to reflect changes in wholesale natural gas prices. By law, utilities cannot earn a profit on the natural gas commodity portion of a customer’s bill. Utilities are required to pass the cost of the natural gas they purchase directly through to customers without any markup.

If UGI’s projected rates for Dec. 1 are approved, the bill for a typical residential heating customer who uses 73.1 hundred cubic feet (ccf) of natural gas per month will decrease on Dec. 1 from $114.13 per month to $100.07, or 12.3%.

The bill for a typical commercial heating customer using 28.77 thousand cubic feet (Mcf) per month will decrease on Dec. 1 from $360.88 to $306.53 per month, or 15.1%.

Heating oil

EIA forecast home heating oil nationally would be an average of $3.22 a gallon this summer, rising to $3.61 in the fourth quarter.

Those numbers are a significant decline from a U.S. average price per gallon of residential heating oil on the East Coast on Oct. 10, 2022, of $5.38, up $2.09, or 63%, from October 2021. The same numbers for Pennsylvania were $5.43, up $2.31, or 74%.

A sampling of Lancaster County heating oil retailers in October 2022 showed prices ranging between $5.55 and $5.79 per gallon, although discounts were available for large orders.