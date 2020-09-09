Sight & Sound’s first live broadcast of a show on its Strasburg stage this past weekend was so successful it’s prompted management to begin contemplating a second one.

A live broadcast of its current show, Queen Esther, on Friday was followed by a video of the live show being broadcast twice on both Saturday and Sunday. Sight & Sound asked viewers to pay what they want, recommending they pay at least $25.

Dean Sell, director of brand development, said the revenue generated by the venture “covered our cost and generated enough to invest in doing it again. … And we’re actively planning for what another live broadcast might look like.”

Sell on Tuesday declined to specify how much revenue was raised. The company had indicated that it needed 20,000 purchases to break even. At the recommended minimum price, that suggested a breakeven point of about $500,000.

Sight & Sound did say the show was watched by 37,000 households in 100 countries and all 50 states.

The weekend initiative was launched in an effort to partially offset the operating losses Sight & Sound incurs by presenting Queen Esther to a 2,000-seat house that averages 25% full, to comply with state social-distancing requirements implemented to contain the spread of COVID-19. That came after roughly four months of no shows, again due to state restrictions.

“The revenue it generated is minimal compared to the losses we experienced this year…,” acknowledged Sell. But he added, “We’re more focused on the amount of people we were able to reach than the amount of money that it generated.”

Sell added that the number of viewers and the stories they shared has employee morale soaring.

“The spirit of the company was high going into this event. It’s now perhaps flying even higher than ever before. We are just so humbled and amazed at the stories coming in from around the world,” he said.

Sight & Sound said it’s received stories and photos from people hosting “watch parties” around the world, including a drive-in gathering of 65 people watching in their church parking lot in Minnesota to soldiers and their families in South Korea getting together in their chapel to view it.

There was one major lesson learned over the weekend, Sell said.

“What we’re realizing now is that this is almost a separate business that is being born. But it still depends on the show running on stage. So they go hand in hand,” he said.

The response to the weekend also has led to ideas for tweaking another new venture launched in 2020, Sight & Sound TV, where viewers can access videos of past performances.

Yet while the weekend has stoked its creativity, Sight & Sound is remembering to pause before it moves forward, Sell said.

“We’re not short on ideas. We just want to make sure we’re prayerfully following what God is calling us to do next and not relying solely on what we think is best,” he said.