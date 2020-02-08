The Subway at 23 E. King St. in downtown Lancaster will reopen this week.

The sandwich restaurant will occupy a first-floor retail spot in the new Fulton Bank headquarters. The Subway closed in December 2017 after the building was torn down for the bank expansion.

Subway franchisee Jon Baker said the new eatery has updated decor but is about the same size as the previous space. It operates with 12 to 15 employees.

Baker said he may eventually extend the restaurant’s hours beyond 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights.

Baker also has Subway restaurants at 217-219 N. Queen St., Lancaster; Grandview Plaza at 796 New Holland Ave., Lancaster; and Kendig Square at 2600 N. Willow Street Pike, Suite 302, West Lampeter Township.