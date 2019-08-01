Strasburg Scooters will move early next week from 242 Gap Road to the former Eldreth Pottery location at 246 N. Decatur St. (Route 896).
Owners Marc and Nikki Crusemire said the business, which provides outdoor tours of the countryside via scooter, has been growing steadily since its opening in 2012.
It finally outgrew its original location, needing more outdoor space for parking and scooter orientation, and more indoor space for scooter storage.
“Strasburg Scooters will occupy about two-thirds of the North Decatur Street property, leaving our options open for future expansion or another business,” said Marc Crusemire.
The Crusemires are leasing the property, but have a sales agreement in place.
Strasburg Scooters offers 10 guided tours at two locations, nine in Strasburg and one in Bird-in-Hand. Tours, ranging in length from 1.5 hours to 4 hours, are offered from the beginning of March through the end of December.