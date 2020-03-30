The Strasburg Rail Road brought its passenger trains to a halt earlier this month to help slow the spread of COVID-19, shortly before the state ruled such leisure activities non-essential.

But that same virus has made the railroad’s freight yard and freight line more valuable than ever.

The freight yard has seen a 169% surge in the number of incoming freight cars in March, many of them bringing ingredients for food and pet products to manufacturers responding to a pandemic-driven surge in demand.

“Railcars loaded with commodities such as wheat, oats, soybeans, corn and more are keeping local mills and other facilities in operation so consumer products like bread, Pop Tarts, dog food and even kitty litter can be adequately stocked on local grocery store shelves,” said Steve Barrall.

Barrall, vice president of guest experience at Strasburg Rail Road, said Friday that its freight yard has received 43 freight cars in March so far. That’s 27 more than in March 2019. Another 28 freight cars are on their way here.

Besides those ingredients, Strasburg Rail Road’s freight yard also routinely receives lumber, plastic pellets, fertilizers and other commodities.

It’s looking to expand that list to serve “our Amish neighbors (who) have felt a disruption in the regular shipment of commodities that they use frequently,” but Barrall declined to specify those items.

However, COVID-19 has prompted Strasburg Rail Road to postpone one freight-service project. That’s the $2.47 million first phase of an expansion of its freight yard, of which $1.7 million comes from a state grant. The state ordered the work to be put on hold.

Strasburg Rail Road -- established in 1832, making it the oldest continuously operating railroad in the western hemisphere -- has taken two key steps to help lessen the pandemic's impact.

It’s donated 140 N95 masks and 8,000 nitrile exam gloves to Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, and it’s reached out to local, state and officials to offer its manufacturing expertise and capabilities to help make ventilators or other medical equipment.

Still, the shutdown of its passenger trains, gift shop, food and beverage operations, and train repair and maintenance shop (which works on Strasburg Rail Road’s own engines and cars, plus historical equipment owned by other railroads) will slash the company's revenue and workforce if it lasts for long.

The passenger trains -- which carry more than 250,000 passengers during normal years, making it one of Lancaster County’s leading tourist attractions -- plus the gift shop and food and beverage operations account for 70% of Strasburg Rail Road’s annual revenue, according to Barrall.

And with the excursions scheduled to switch from weekends-only in March to daily in April, more employees would be hard hit.

At present, only 26 of Strasburg Rail Road’s 176 employees, or 15%, are working. But just 37% of its workforce is full time; its part-time jobs are seasonal.

“Our excursion trains were only scheduled to run on weekends,” Barrall said. “A majority of employees would have been scheduled at least one day in the month, but potentially not more than that. But as we ramp up into April, the impact becomes greater.”

