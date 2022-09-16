Strasburg Rail Road has hired a former regional manager of New Jersey-based Krapf Bus Companies, Jim Hager, as its new general manager.

Hager, the popular tourist railroad’s fourth leader since 2018, has more than 20 years experience in railroad operations. He served for 24 years in various roles, most recently as trainmaster at Ringoes, New Jersey-based Black River Rail Systems.

The 190-year-old venue is America’s oldest continuously operating railroad and one of Pennsylvania’s leading tourist attractions. According to LNP | LancasterOnline, the railroad had 180 employees in 2019 and welcomed 300,000 visitors annually. Hager will oversee the company’s diverse operations including its passenger, mechanical, and freight businesses.

“As a frequent visitor to Strasburg Rail Road, I have great respect for the organization and its reputation as a polished short-line railroad with an exemplary mechanical department and growing freight operation,” Hager said in a news release. “I look forward to working with a team that has long demonstrated a commitment to excellence.”

Hager replaces Tony Gebbia, a former Disney event manager who was named general manager in 2019. The company said Gebbia left in April to pursue other endeavors.

Gebbia took over for Craig R. Lefever, who died of cancer in June 2019, just a few months after being named Strasburg Rail Road's eighth president in December 2018. Lefever worked full time at the railroad since 1987.

Lefever had succeeded Linn Moedinger, who retired in November 2018 after 18 years as president and 51 years with the railroad.

In November 2020, the tourist railroad oversaw a roughly $750,000 renovation that completely gutted the former Trackside Cafe and rebuilt it with all new equipment and furnishings as Cafe 1832. A parking area was also added in the back to facilitate curbside pickup of food orders.

Andrew Hallock, chairman of Strasburg Rail Road’s board of directors, said Hager will take the historic company to its next chapter.

Hallock is the son of Donald E.L. Hallock, who was an original investor of the tourist operation and one-time president of the company.

Founded in 1832, Strasburg Rail Road is a privately-owned company and one of Pennsylvania’s leading family attractions.

Its roster of working, turn-of-the-20th-century steam locomotives are considered museum-quality. Strasburg has one of the world’s largest fleets of historic wooden passenger cars.