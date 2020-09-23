Fashion Cents, which has a consignment shop in Strasburg, will be opening a new location at the former Ten Thousand Villages store in Ephrata, which closed late last year.

Fashion Cents Consignments recently leased 25,000 square feet of space at 240 N. Reading Road for a second location, according to High Associates, which handled the transaction.

Fashion Cents Consignment carries clothing for women, men, kids and babies and also has maternity clothes. It also has a variety of toys and household items. Owner Brittany Allen did not respond to a message left asking when the new store is expected to open.

First opened in 1982, the 30,000-square-foot Ephrata store was the flagship location for Akron-based Ten Thousand Villages, a fair trade retailer that began under the auspices of Mennonite Central Committee.

Ten Thousand Villages sold the property for $1.75 million in April to Ephrata-based Cover Properties, which is leasing it to Fashion Cents.