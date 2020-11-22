Fashion Cents, which has a consignment shop in Strasburg, is opening a new store Monday, Nov. 23, in Ephrata.

The 25,000-square-foot store at 240 N. Reading Road occupies the former Ephrata location of Ten Thousand Villages, which closed late last year.

Like the Fashion Cents store in Strasburg, the Ephrata site will feature clothing for women, men, kids and babies as well as maternity clothes. It also has a variety of toys and household items.

Owned by Brittany Allen, Fashion Cents opened in Strasburg in 2012, moving five years ago to 255 N. Decatur St. The new Ephrata store is roughly three times larger than the Strasburg store.

First opened in 1982, the Ephrata store was the flagship location for Akron-based Ten Thousand Villages, a fair trade retailer that began under the auspices of Mennonite Central Committee.

Ten Thousand Villages sold the property for $1.75 million in April to Ephrata-based Cover Properties, which is leasing it to Fashion Cents.

