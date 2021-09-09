A Lancaster developer intends to spend $48 million to build 216 apartments on the Stockyard Inn property at Lititz Pike and Marshall Avenue, at the northern edge of Lancaster city.

In a project that would transform a main gateway into the city, Ben Lesher would pare the historic restaurant building down to its oldest portions, then relocate it from the center of the property to the Marshall Avenue side.

There it would be repurposed as a recreational clubhouse for his apartment tenants, taking a spot now occupied by a small empty building that formerly housed Jimmie’s Deluxe Grill. The Jimmie’s building would be razed.

Moving the historic restaurant building would free space for a pair of five-story buildings, standing 65 feet high and 68 feet high. They would contain mostly market-rate units, atop first-floor parking areas, Lesher said this week.

The L-shaped buildings – one along Lititz Pike (with 136 units), the other (with 80 units) along the back of the site adjoining the Stockyards Business Park – would give the development “a nice urban streetscape,” Lesher said.

“I hope this development sets the tone for the whole area,” he added.

Lesher, who completed the 104-unit Stadium Row apartment project next to Clipper Magazine Stadium this summer, said the popularity of those apartments spurred him to go forward with the Stockyard Inn venture a half-mile away.

“I still think there’s a lot of demand for apartments in the city,” he said. The Stockyard Inn site’s apartments would have the added appeal of proximity to Stauffer Park, the Lancaster Amtrak station and major roads, Lesher said.

The new undertaking joins roughly 10 other sizable apartment projects proposed in the city since mid-2019 that would add 1,200 units of market-rate and affordable rental housing in the city, where officials have long lamented the lack of available housing. The spate of proposals recently stems from the need continuing to persist at a time when developers can borrow construction funds at low interest rates.

Also included in Lesher’s project, done through his company SDL Devco LLC, would be 12,000 square feet of commercial space along Marshall Avenue.

Lesher purchased the 4.6-acre Stockyard Inn site for $3.65 million in May, as LNP | LancasterOnline previously reported, saying at the time he envisioned an unspecified residential use there. Meanwhile, the Stockyard Inn, one of the oldest continuously operating restaurants in the county, ended indoor dining Saturday and will shift to takeout-only as its owners search for a new location.

Since buying the property, Lesher has worked out the particulars of that future residential use, disclosing them in an application to the city Zoning Hearing Board for zoning exceptions and a variance. The exceptions are required in order to have multi-family housing on a site zoned for mixed use, as the Stockyard Inn site is, and to construct each building because they’d both be taller than 60 feet.

The zoners will hear his request for the three special exceptions at their upcoming meeting Monday, Sept. 20 at 3:30 p.m. in City Hall. Lesher also is asking the zoners for a variance to place one of the new buildings 2.5 feet closer to Marshall Avenue than allowed.

In addition, Lesher will need to take his plan to the city Historical Commission because the site is in the city’s Heritage Conservation District, said Suzanne Stallings, the city’s historic preservation specialist.

The commission will take advisory votes on whether to approve the exterior appearance of the new buildings and the partial razing of the inn to 4,500 square feet, or about 56% of its current 8,000 square feet. City Council will have final say.

The portions to be preserved and relocated would be the building’s south side, with a long porch. This portion includes the original four-room stone farmhouse, constructed in 1750.

If Lesher gets those approvals, he next would file a land development plan, detailing the makeup of the new buildings, storm water management, parking and other aspects.

Lesher’s plan would provide 289 parking spaces, or 49 more than required. Some 110 of those spaces would be on the first floors of the new buildings.

Depending on the pace and outcome of the city’s review process, Lesher hopes to start construction in summer of 2022, with occupancy in August or September of 2023.

The project on the Stockyard Inn site would come on the heels of the $18 million Stadium Row project in the 800 block of North Prince Street. Occupancy there began in early August. About 80 units have been leased so far; interest in the remainder is strong, Lesher said.

At the Stockyard Inn site, apartments would range in size from studio units to three-bedroom units; rents have yet to be determined. As many as 20%, or 43 units, could be affordable-housing units, according to Lesher. He said he’s exploring several ways to provide affordable housing there.

Joining Lesher and his development team for the project are Douglas Charles Phillips as project architect, land development consultants RGS Associates and construction management firm Pelger Engineering & Construction.

The Stockyard Inn takes its name from the sprawling enterprise that was once next door, the Lancaster Stockyards, which moved there in 1895 and became the largest stockyards east of Chicago. Its arrival prompted the conversion of the farmhouse to an inn that served the visiting cattlemen.

The original farmhouse at the site was expanded with major additions in 1850 and 1922. The property's most famous owner, James Buchanan, bought it in 1856, just before he became president. He sold it to the Pennsylvania Railroad eight years later.

James Fournaris purchased the Stockyard Inn in 1952 and the restaurant evolved into an upscale steakhouse that lasted as a Lancaster dining institution long after the adjacent stockyards went quiet in 1999.