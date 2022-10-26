Robert Krasne, chairman and CEO of Steinman Communications, was among the 14 Pennsylvania business leaders recently recognized at the Pennsylvania Early Learning Investment Commission’s 2022 Annual Meeting, which was held this month at the Governor’s Residence in Harrisburg.

Krasne, a returning member of the 48-member commission, was sworn in for a three-year term. He was among 11 renewing members and three new appointees to be recognized. Steinman Communications companies include LNP Media Group, which publishes LNP | LancasterOnline. Krasne and Jan Bergen, recently retired CEO and president of recently retired CEO and president of Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, are two commission members from Lancaster County.

At the commission’s Oct. 18 meeting, members discussed the current early learning and care landscape in Pennsylvania and outlined business strategies to better support working families and child care. An online toolkit for businesses, Investments in Caring PA, was highlighted as a new resource for Pennsylvania employers to find information, best practices, and policies related to supporting quality early learning, working families and the economy.

With an upcoming change of government administration in November, members of the Commission highlighted ways to inform, educate, and energize incoming and incumbent legislators with a focus on the ECE Caucus.

The Early Learning Investment Commission is a network of business leaders dedicated to making the success of every child in Pennsylvania a top priority. The Commission was created by Executive Order by Gov. Ed Rendell in 2008 and has served under Govs. Tom Corbett and Tom Wolf. Commission Members are appointed by the Governor and serve three-year terms.

To learn more about the work of the Commission visit www.paearlylearning.com.