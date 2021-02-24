For more than a generation, the former Stehli Silk Mill has been an empty, increasingly blighted landmark in Manheim Township.
That might change soon, but a recent look inside the buildings of the former mill shows just how much must be done to bring life back to the site.
This is the interior of the building that formerly housed Stehli Silk Mill at 701 Martha Avenue in Manheim Township Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
Over the past four decades, multipaned windows that once provided natural light for
silk weavers — and later RCA workers making television picture tubes — became progressively broken as the buildings sat largely vacant.
Wind, rain and trespassers left faded and peeling paint, graffiti and rusting pipes on the empty factory floors where 1,600 people once worked for Stehli Silks Corp. of Obfelden, Switzerland, which opened the mill in 1898.
Graffiti is on the wall in places inside the building that formerly housed the Stehli Silk Mill 701 Martha Avenue in Manheim Township Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
After the mill closed in 1954, it was bought the next year by RCA, which used it for two decades to make and store picture and power tubes for color televisions. When RCA sold the property to a warehousing firm in 1973, the 11-acre complex entered its current stage of underuse and neglect.
A series of would-be developers floated plans for repurposing the former industrial center where the largest building stretches for nearly three football fields along Martha Avenue. But the size, condition and cost to renovate the buildings thwarted those efforts, threatening to create a permanent eyesore a block from Lancaster Catholic High School.
But now, after years of degradation, Stehli Silk mill is on the cusp of a transformation.
A Baltimore developer’s $35 million plan to create 165 market-rate apartments has passed most key hurdles, and construction is set to begin this summer. Developer Larry Silverstein is planning for new residents to move in by fall 2022.
A fence surrounds the building that formerly housed the Stehli Silk Mill 701 Martha Avenue in Manheim Township Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.
An aerial view of Stehli Silk Mill and the surrounding grounds.
This is Stehli Silk Mill 701 Martha Avenue in Manheim Township Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.
This is the Martha Avenue side of the building that formerly housed the Stehli Silk Mill in Manheim Township Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.
The Stehli Dining Hall reserved for female employees.
This is the first floor of the building in the back of the properly of the former Stehli Silk Mill at 701 Martha Avenue in Manheim Township Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.
This large fan is in the basement of a building at Stehli Silk Mill 701 Martha Avenue in Manheim Township Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.
Stehli Silk Mill looms in operation.
Light streams though windows on the second floor of the building that formerly housed the Stehli Silk Mill 701 Martha Avenue in Manheim Township Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.
Reinforced plastic covers windows in the building that formerly housed the Stehli Silk Mill 701 Martha Avenue in Manheim Township, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.
This view from inside the building that formerly housed the Stehli Silk Mill 701 Martha Avenue in Manheim Township shows one of may broken windows in the building, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. The buildings in the background are on Martha Avenue.
This is the interior of the building that formerly housed Stehli Silk Mill at 701 Martha Avenue in Manheim Township Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.
Stehli Silk Mill didn't just consist of a factory. Here, the grounds included attractions such as a rose arbor.
This aerial view shows the buildings of the former Stehli Silk Mill complex at 701 Martha Avenue in Manheim Township Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.
This aerial view shows the building former Stehli Silk Mill complex at 701 Martha Avenue in Manheim Township Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.
The employee gardens surrounding Stehli Silk Mill. The factory sits just down the street from Lancaster Catholic High School, also designed by C. Emlen Urban.
This view shows the rear of the building that formerly housed the Stehli Silk Mill at 701 Martha Avenue in Manheim Township Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.
This building is in the rear of the property that formerly housed the Stehli Silk Mill at 701 Martha Avenue in Manheim Township, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.
Graffiti is on the wall in places inside the building that formerly housed the Stehli Silk Mill 701 Martha Avenue in Manheim Township Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.
Light streams though windows on the second floor of the building that formerly housed the Stehli Silk Mill 701 Martha Avenue in Manheim Township Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.
A gazebo on the grounds of Stehli Silk Mill, in Lancaster's Rossmere neighborhood.
