For more than a generation, the former Stehli Silk Mill has been an empty, increasingly blighted landmark in Manheim Township.

That might change soon, but a recent look inside the buildings of the former mill shows just how much must be done to bring life back to the site.

Over the past four decades, multipaned windows that once provided natural light for silk weavers — and later RCA workers making television picture tubes — became progressively broken as the buildings sat largely vacant.

Wind, rain and trespassers left faded and peeling paint, graffiti and rusting pipes on the empty factory floors where 1,600 people once worked for Stehli Silks Corp. of Obfelden, Switzerland, which opened the mill in 1898.

After the mill closed in 1954, it was bought the next year by RCA, which used it for two decades to make and store picture and power tubes for color televisions. When RCA sold the property to a warehousing firm in 1973, the 11-acre complex entered its current stage of underuse and neglect.

A series of would-be developers floated plans for repurposing the former industrial center where the largest building stretches for nearly three football fields along Martha Avenue. But the size, condition and cost to renovate the buildings thwarted those efforts, threatening to create a permanent eyesore a block from Lancaster Catholic High School.

But now, after years of degradation, Stehli Silk mill is on the cusp of a transformation. A Baltimore developer’s $35 million plan to create 165 market-rate apartments has passed most key hurdles, and construction is set to begin this summer. Developer Larry Silverstein is planning for new residents to move in by fall 2022.