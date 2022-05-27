The attorney for the United Steelworkers said during an Armstrong Flooring Inc. bankruptcy hearing Thursday that the union would be deeply involved and carefully watching the sale process of the company.

East Lampeter Township-based Armstrong Flooring is seeking Delaware bankruptcy court approval to sell off assets and reorganize under Chapter 11 to address $317.8 million in debt, including $160 million in long-term debt. Armstrong said it had assets worth $517 million.

The iconic flooring manufacturer late last week warned all its workers in North America that they may face permanent layoff as soon as June 17 if the company does not find a buyer.

The remarks of United Steelworkers attorney Richard M. Seltzer of Cole, Weis and Simon, came at a hearing to determine the timeline and procedures to sell Armstrong’s assets. Bids are due by June 14 and a sale auction is set for June 16, with the option to postpone sale of Chinese and Australian assets no later than June 28. The deadline to enter into and file a successful bidder purchase agreement with the successful bidder is June 17.

Among its assets are seven manufacturing plants in three countries. Two plants are in Pennsylvania, one in Lancaster city and one in Beech Creek Township, Clinton County. There are plants in Illinois, Mississippi, Oklahoma and one plant each in China and Australia. The plants in China and Australia are not part of the bankruptcy but are for sale. It also maintains offices in Canada, which are part of the bankruptcy. Armstrong Flooring also operates a distribution center in California.

At the union’s request, bidding procedures were amended to make sure a “going-concern” buyer states its position on employee contracts, retiree benefits and pensions. A going-concern buyer is one that wants to keep making flooring as opposed to one that would liquidate assets.

Armstrong Flooring’s turnaround consultant, investment bank Houlihan Lokey, said as of Wednesday it had 100 interested parties that have explored or are actively exploring participation in the sale process and it has entered into 69 non-disclosure agreements with such parties.

Houlihan Lokey said in a court filing it has also received four new proposals with respect to various assets, including a competing bid for certain of the North American and Australian assets, a bid for both the Chinese and Australian operations on a going-concern basis, a bid for a North American manufacturing facility on a going-concern basis, and another bid for the purchase the Australian operations on a going-concern basis.

The union will also be allowed to attend the auction and be a consultation party for purchasers of the facilities. Seltzer also said the union is willing to discuss contracts under appropriate circumstances under bankruptcy law.

United Steelworkers represents hundreds of employees at Armstrong Flooring’s Lancaster and Jackson, Miss. plants as well as hundreds of retirees, Seltzer said. He said the employees and retirees may be the most directly impacted in terms of their jobs and medical benefits.

Armstrong Flooring wants to end all post-employment benefits including life insurance and health insurance to retirees but will continue to make required payments until the matter is decided, which is expected at a June 3 hearing.

In bankruptcy, collective bargaining agreements can only be rejected or modified after the company has tried to negotiate with the union. The United Steelworkers Union Local 285 had ratified a new three-year contract in March.

Approximately 277 manufacturing employees in Mississippi and Lancaster are represented by various unions including the United Steelworkers and International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, the company has said. Armstrong Flooring also hires full- and part-time independent contractors, and temporary employees.

According to Armstrong, there are 215 employees at its facilities on Dillerville Road and Loop Road in Lancaster, and 391 are assigned to or report to the Greenfield Corporate Office on Hempstead Road.

There are 27 employees at its Beech Creek facility who are not represented by a union. There are 81 workers in Mississippi and 128 in Oklahoma. The company also has workers in Illinois and California.