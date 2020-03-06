With the rapid spread of the coronavirus bringing havoc to the stock market, Lancaster-based investing experts are offering their clients five words of advice:

Stay calm. But stay vigilant.

“In the short term, it looks bad and it feels bad. But it’s a blip. We’ll get through it,” said Ken Eshleman, partner and senior wealth adviser at Domani Wealth.

Last week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 12.36% due to investor concerns about the impact that the coronavirus outbreak will have on the economy (and corporate profits).

That was followed by a rollercoaster ride so far this week.

Monday, the Dow closed up 5.1%; Tuesday, down 2.9%; Wednesday, up 4.5% (which analysts attributed to the Super Tuesday results); Thursday, down 3.58%.

Safely getting through turbulent times is best accomplished by having a solid financial plan in place, said Tim Decker, president of ISI Financial Group.

“So much of it is grounded in making sure that they have a goal-driven, written financial plan that has built into it, and accounted for, these inevitable, albeit normal, random, temporary declines that have happened over and over again,” said Decker.

If investors don’t have such a plan, he continued, “They should not walk — they should run to their trusted financial adviser and insist on getting that done.”

Tom Russo, managing member of Gardner Russo & Gardner, said market downturns are a time for analyzing your portfolio:

“When you make an investment for the long term, you have an idea of the forces that will deliver that return over time. What you have to do during turbulent times is find out whether those forces you expect to deliver your returns are still in place. ...

“You can stay the course, even though you have a lot of ups and downs and swings and swerves, if you reassure yourself that your original theory is still maintained,” Russo added.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Eshleman, like Russo and Decker, advocated for taking the long view, cautioning against over-reacting to short-term events.

“I know I sound like a broken record, but my advice is always, ‘Don’t panic. Look at your long-term objectives. Is your overall allocation appropriate to meet those long-term objectives?’

“And if so, don’t do anything in the short term, because you can’t time the market. You can’t get out when it’s at the high point and you don’t know when to get back in if you do get out.”

Decker and Eshleman pointed out that market declines are not only normal, they can be welcome too, depending on an investor’s strategy.

“Every market decline is seen as an opportunity. But when you’re going through it, human nature and that dangerous emotion of fear kick in,” said Decker.

“Temporary declines are bad if you are a seller,” he explained. “But low prices are a godsend for those who can be a buyer.”

Eshleman added the market declines also can present an opportunity for tax-loss harvesting — selling a given stock at a loss to offset gains on other stocks, then investing the sale proceeds into a similar stock.