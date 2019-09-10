Stauffers of Kissel Hill Fresh Foods has decided to celebrate Earth Day 2020 by taking up the hottest environmental issue in retailing.

Effective April 22, it will stop having single-use plastic bags at its checkouts, becoming the first supermarket company in the county to drop them, Stauffers says.

Stauffers goes through a total of 4.6 million single-use plastic bags at its checkouts a year at its two supermarkets, in Rohrerstown and in Lititz, where Stauffers is based.

It also will stop using large brown paper bags at its checkouts; Stauffers goes through 70,000 of these annually.

“This will be a very important step as we explore ways to be more earth friendly,” said Eric Stauffer, Fresh Foods chief operating officer, in a prepared statement.

To smooth the transition, Stauffers will give away a reusable grocery bag to each customer each time he or she shops, beginning Wednesday and through Sept. 30.

Stauffers anticipates handing out 100,000 of these over the 2 1/2 week period.

Stauffer, the chief operating officer, maintained that the reusable bags perform better than the single-use plastic bags.

Reusable bags hold more groceries, are stronger and are easier to load and unload than single-use plastic bags, he said.

What about customers who don’t bring a reusable bag to Stauffers after April 22?

Stauffers already provides customers with free boxes at checkout for packing groceries, a practice that will continue.

Stauffers also will sell the reusable bags — made out of recycled plastic bottles — for $1.59 each.

Spokesmen for three other major supermarket companies in Lancaster County — Weis, Giant and Wegmans — said their companies have no plans to drop the single-use plastic bags at their checkouts.

However, some major supermarkets in the county, such as Whole Foods and Aldi, never had the single-use plastic bags at checkouts here to begin with.

