Stauffers of Kissel Hill Fresh Foods has decided to celebrate Earth Day 2020 by taking up the hottest environmental issue in retailing.

Effective April 22, it will stop having single-use plastic bags at its checkouts, becoming the first supermarket company in the county to drop them, Stauffers says.

Wegmans, Whole Foods, Shady Maple: How are grocery stores performing in Lancaster County?

Stauffers goes through a total of 4.6 million single-use plastic bags at its checkouts a year at its two supermarkets, in Rohrerstown and in Lititz, where Stauffers is based.

It also will stop using large brown paper bags at its checkouts; Stauffers goes through 70,000 of these annually.

“This will be a very important step as we explore ways to be more earth friendly,” said Eric Stauffer, Fresh Foods chief operating officer, in a prepared statement.

To smooth the transition, Stauffers will give away a reusable grocery bag to each customer each time he or she shops, beginning Wednesday and through Sept. 30.

Monopoly maker Hasbro to cut plastic use in toy packaging

Stauffers anticipates handing out 100,000 of these over the 2 1/2 week period.

Stauffer, the chief operating officer, maintained that the reusable bags perform better than the single-use plastic bags.

Reusable bags hold more groceries, are stronger and are easier to load and unload than single-use plastic bags, he said.

What about customers who don’t bring a reusable bag to Stauffers after April 22?

Stauffers already provides customers with free boxes at checkout for packing groceries, a practice that will continue.

Stauffers also will sell the reusable bags — made out of recycled plastic bottles — for $1.59 each.

Sign up for our newsletter

Spokesmen for three other major supermarket companies in Lancaster County — Weis, Giant and Wegmans — said their companies have no plans to drop the single-use plastic bags at their checkouts.

However, some major supermarkets in the county, such as Whole Foods and Aldi, never had the single-use plastic bags at checkouts here to begin with.

For more Lancaster County grocery news: 