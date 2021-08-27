As it looks to hire 300 people in a tight labor market, Stauffers of Kissel Hill is joining the widening wave of businesses to hike their starting pay to $15 an hour for full-time positions.

Stauffers said that in addition to the higher starting pay for full-time positions, starting pay for part-time positions will increase to $13 an hour. Current employees earning less than those minimums will have their pay adjusted accordingly, Stauffers announced Thursday.

The Lititz-based, family owned business also will begin paying $1,000 bonuses for new hires in six specialized, full-time positions. The jobs, and the starting hourly pay, are: deli-counter workers ($15), cooks ($16), meat-cutter apprentices ($16), bakers ($16.50), chefs ($18) and meat cutters ($19.50).

While the state and federal minimum wage is $7.25 an hour, jobs that pay that little are becoming extinct, as competition for increasingly scarce – and picky -- workers has prompted many businesses in an array of industries to lift their minimum to $15 an hour and offer other inducements.

Locally, the $15 club includes the county's biggest employer, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, which made the change earlier this month, as well as WellSpan Health, Mennonite Home Communities, Target, Amazon, Fulton Bank, Woodstream and Best Buy. CVS says its minimum will be $15 by next summer. Costco is at $16. Wegmans and Weis Markets declined to disclose their minimum pay. A spokeswoman for Giant, the county's biggest supermarket chain, could not be reached for comment by presstime.

At Stauffers, the higher minimums and the hiring bonuses will become effective Sept. 6.

A Stauffers spokeswoman declined to answer any questions from LNP | LancasterOnline, so the company’s current minimum starting pay, its workforce’s current size and why it expects to hire 300 people over the next six months are not known.

However, jobs at Stauffers posted on LinkedIn and Indeed.com this week include part-time positions at $11 an hour and full-time positions at $12 an hour. And judging from the state Department of Labor & Industry’s ranking of the county’s top employers, which places Stauffers 41st, Stauffers appears to have well over 850 employees.

“We value our team members and their contribution to our continued success,” said Stauffers Chief Financial Officer Darryl L. Miller in a statement.

“We believe the new hourly rates, our work culture and competitive benefits which include weekly pay, 10% shopping discount, paid vacation days, medical/vision/dental/401K match and career advancement opportunities will further strengthen Stauffers as a preferred employer of choice,” he said.

Stauffers operates supermarkets and home-and-garden stores in Lititz and Rohrerstown, a supermarket in Mount Joy and home-and-garden stores in Mechanicsburg, Linglestown, Hummelstown, York and Dover, according to the company website.