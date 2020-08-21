Pennsylvania’s Agricultural Land Preservation Board announced the purchase Thursday of development rights for 2,512 acres of farmland on 33 farms across the state, including 333 acres on four Lancaster County farms.

The $9.4 million was used to buy easements that are meant to ensure the farms remain permanently in agricultural production. The purchases were made with $8.9 million in state money, more than $540,000 from counties, and $15,000 from townships.

The Lancaster County farms, operations, and purchase prices are:

• Barley Farms, LP #1, a 92-acre dairy in Manor Township, $314,443.

• Thomas Barley, Manor Township, a 69-acre crop farm in Manor Township, $236,925.

• William F. Brossman #2, Brecknock Twp., 51-acre crop farm, $106,518.

• Debra A. and Edward L. Zug, Fulton Township, 121-acre dairy farm, $434,451.

Since the program began in 1988, federal, state, county and local governments have purchased permanent easements on 5,756 Pennsylvania farms totaling 586,884 acres in 59 counties.

In Lancaster County, the state farmland preservation program is administered by the Lancaster Agricultural Preserve Board. Along with the private Lancaster Farmland Trust, the board has preserved 111,706 acres of farmland, an area representing nearly 18% of the county.