State sees work environment hostile to people of color at Lancaster Workforce Development Board [Lancaster Watchdog]

The state’s Department of Labor & Industry Office of Equal Opportunity determined that the Lancaster County Workforce Development Board was a hostile work environment for people of color, according to a notice obtained by LNP|LancasterOnline.

The state says there was no single incident in which a racial epithet was used, or that oral or written statements were made related to race. Rather, the state investigator said in the Aug. 8 report that there was “sufficient evidence to establish that the pervasive and regular conduct created a hostile work environment for people of color employed by the board.”

The state also said that the workforce board had not implemented corrective action required in a previous compliance review in 2021. The board had received a best practices award for its compliance review in 2020.

The workforce board has responded to the notice denying the environment was racially hostile and criticizing the investigative process as incomplete at best.

The board wrote in its response that despite its disagreements with the process and findings that it remained committed to moving forward in making sure that all workforce board “employees feel comfortable, respected and heard ….”

Meeting coming up After a year of turmoil the workforce development board will meet on Dec.15 to select new leaders. David Sload has been serving as interim chair since the summer. The board had elected Jodi Pace but discovered her term had expired. Pace was appointed to a one-year term by the Lancaster County Commissioners in September.

LNP|LancasterOnline obtained the state notice, board’s reply and complainant rebuttal from Derek Demetri, of Zeff Law Firm LLC in New Jersey, who is the attorney representing Carissa Pinkard, the workforce board employee who made the hostile workplace complaint in January.

In an email to LNP|LancasterOnline, workforce board Executive Director Anna Ramos referred a reporter to responses in the rebuttal and declined further comment. Interim Board Chair G. David Sload was included in her response.

In response to an LNP|LancasterOnline inquiry, the state Department of Labor & Industry said the consent agreement has not been finalized and it had nothing further to report about the issue. The consent agreement will determine what corrective action, if any, the board must take.

The document, formally called “a notice of determination,” was issued Aug.8 by the state Department of Labor & Industry’s Office of Equal Opportunity after an investigation into a Jan. 3 complaint from Pinkard, the workforce board’s youth program manager. The state also addressed a Jan. 19 complaint from an employee of a contractor, An’Dionne Smith, regarding a diversity equity and inclusion video. The state found that Ramos, in her role as equal opportunity officer, did not record the complaint about the video and did not draft a new policy regarding training provider selection, as the state had direct in 2021 compliance review.

The notice of determination was referenced in a discrimination and retaliation lawsuit filing from the workforce board’s fired former executive director, Cathy Rychalsky. Rychalsky was fired in February and filed her suit in June. The board promoted Ramos to executive director in July, a few weeks before the notice of determination was issued.

Pinkard’s attorney, Demetri, also represents Rychalsky. In addition to the hostile workplace complaint with the state Labor & Industry, Pinkard and Rychalsky filed complaints with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, and the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission. The EEOC is barred by law from discussing complaints. Complaints to the PHRC are not public.

Recommendations from the state

In the notice of determination, the state described a series of incidents of “incivility” and “harsh and demeaning language” from top staff, Ramos and Valerie Hatfield and the board chair David Sload that it said were directed at Pinkard and Smith, who is described in the report as an African-American employee of a board contractor EDSI.

In one brief incident, Pinkard described feeling pressured to go to a bar called Redneck Riviera in Tennessee while at a conference with Ramos and Hatfield. The state said they “demonstrated exceptional insensitivity” to Pinkard while looking for a dining place in a racially offensive environment while on a business trip.”

Hatfield and Ramos told the investigator that they did not recall Pinkard feeling pressured. They said the conversation occurred at the end of a day as the trio tried to find a place to eat.

The state said the lack of recall underscored the lack of awareness at the workforce board.

“Ramos’ and Hatfield’s extreme lack of awareness of Pinkard’s response to this restaurant incident – though brief and only lasting a few minutes – is a powerful demonstration of the subtlety of microaggression and the different impact this type of white person’s obliviousness has on a person of color,” the state wrote in the Aug. 8 notice of determination. “This incident would cause a similar reaction for a reasonable person in Pinkard’s protected class.”

According to the state report, Pinkard is Black/African American and white. Smith is African American. Ramos is Mexican/white. Valerie Hatfield and David Sload are white.

In a response letter, the board said Hatfield was distressed by the complaint and shared explicit and painful experiences of family members of color who have experience discriminatory conduct of others and that she would never engage in behavior that was “remotely associated with harmful biases and/or discriminatory animus.” The response letter was written by workforce board attorney Maria Barbich of Bunker and Ray in Philadelphia.

The state gave a dozen directives to the workforce board regarding training and monitoring compliance with federal equal opportunity laws. Violation of the laws could affect funding for the agency, which receives state and federal dollars to oversee training programs and the CareerLink center for unemployed Lancaster County residents and companies seeking workers.

Lancaster’s workforce board operates as a nonprofit organization with a budget of $6 million and board members appointed by the county commissioners. It is one of 22 federal and state-funded workforce boards in Pennsylvania.

The state also directed the board to establish a formal reporting structure that maintains a ”safe and clear working/reporting relationship for the Youth and Adult Coordinators.” The state said Ramos and Hatfield should be restricted or limited from direct or indirect supervisory interactions with Pinkard.

The workforce board, through its attorney, said it could not restrict all supervisory duties but was open to further discussion with the state about the situation.

The state notice also made recommendations to improve training and oversight of equal opportunity and discrimination matters, including direct and regular reporting to the board.

The board’s attorney replied that it would comply with some of the recommendations and in some cases already has. For example, the board said it may outsource diversity equity and inclusion training to a third-party with relevant expertise and that training will likely be overseen by a new position of assistant director, who may be the equal opportunity officer.

In discussing procedures and training at the workforce board, the state noted the difference between accounts from staff of color and white employees and “substantial difference” between how the respective groups view the work environment.

“This disconnect is symbolic of the need for better communication and understanding of issues that have impacted staff relating to diversity, respect and civility,” the state’s Aug. 8 report said.

The state noted that mental and physical health issues at the workforce board have been widely reported and the “dysfunctional, stressful work environment at Lancaster Workforce Development Area is affecting staff morale. Key staff departures have occurred.”

Meanwhile, Pinkard said in a Sept. 21 rebuttal to the board’s response that the discrimination as identified by the state investigator has not ceased and she has been undermined in doing her job as youth programs manager.

A LNP review of minutes and agendas shows the board’s youth council, which Pinkard coordinated, has not met since June. Pinkard was prevented by board media policy from discussing the situation with LNP|Lancaster Online. Ramos said the youth council will be meeting quarterly in the future and that youth issues have been discussed in work groups.

The youth council is set to meet Dec. 9, according to the June agenda.

Cathy Rychalsky Cathy Rychalsky is executive director of the Lancaster County Workforce Development Board.

Rychalsky’s lawsuit against the workforce board and Lancaster County continues in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. The county has argued it did not have a role in the workforce board except to appoint board members who are volunteers. In October, Judge Joseph F. Lesson Jr. ruled that Rychalsky has alleged facts that support that the County exercises at least some control over the board and possibly over its employees.

