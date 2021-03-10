The state Department of Agriculture ordered a food store and a restaurant to close last week for violations of COVID-19 mitigation requirements. None were from Lancaster County.

For the week ending March 7, the agriculture department issued “closed by order” notices to Sonnewald Natural Foods in Spring Grove, York County, and Bourbon Mill, New Oxford, Adams County.

The agriculture department said the businesses refused to correct violations of dining capacity limits or masking rules while an inspector was present. Lancaster city, which does its own restaurant inspections, did not issue any closure orders last week.

Since mid-December, the agriculture department has issued 168 “closed by order” notices to restaurants, including 109 for those found to be violating a three-week indoor dining ban that ended Jan. 4. In Lancaster County, 28 restaurants have received closure notices, more than any other county where restaurants are inspected by the state.

The agriculture department’s weekly reports on COVID-19 restaurant inspections do not include data from the 140 local health departments and six counties that do their own enforcement of the state’s health code. In Lancaster County, Lancaster city is the only municipality that conducts its own restaurant inspections.

The closure notices don’t necessarily mean a restaurant will shut down, and most have actually stayed open. But if they continue to operate, they can be referred to the Department of Health for further measures. So far, the health department has sued 36 restaurants in Commonwealth Court for violating COVID-19 rules. Six Lancaster County restaurants are named in those lawsuits.