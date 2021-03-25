The state Department of Agriculture ordered two restaurants close last week for violations of COVID-19 mitigation requirements. None were from Lancaster County.

For the week ending March 21, the agriculture department issued “closed by order” notices to Railroad Diner in Richland, Lebanon County, and Copper Pub & Grille in Harrisburg, Dauphin County.

The agriculture department said the businesses were found to be operating in violation of COVID-19 mitigation orders and were unwilling to comply while an inspector was present. Lancaster city, which does its own restaurant inspections, did not issue any closure orders last week.

Since mid-December, the agriculture department has issued 170 “closed by order” notices to restaurants, including 109 for those found to be violating a three-week indoor dining ban that ended Jan. 4. In Lancaster County, 28 restaurants have received closure notices, more than any other county where restaurants are inspected by the state.

Although no closure orders were issued for Lancaster County restaurants last week, the agriculture department conducted six inspections here based on complaints, the most of any county inspected by the state.

The agriculture department’s weekly reports on COVID-19 restaurant inspections do not include data from the 140 local health departments and six counties that do their own enforcement of the state’s health code. In Lancaster County, Lancaster city is the only municipality that conducts its own restaurant inspections.

The agriculture department’s closure notices don’t necessarily mean a restaurant will shut down, and most have actually stayed open after getting them.