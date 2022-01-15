State officials say you should be on the lookout for unemployment compensation 1099 tax forms coming at the end of the month regardless of whether you received unemployment benefits or not.

Officials say if you filed for unemployment you should watch for the form in your mail or unemployment dashboard so you can file your 2021 taxes. There were 43,460 total initial unemployment compensation claims filed in Lancaster County in 2021, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.

If you didn’t claim unemployment last year and you receive a form, it may be a sign of identity fraud, officials said. You need to act quickly to address the situation.

Department of Labor & Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier warned in a news release that you could face delays getting a replacement form if you received benefits and accidentally threw the form away.

Claimants of all unemployment programs offered during 2021 will receive a 1099 tax form detailing their benefit payments. This form will be available online and viewable in the same system where claimants file their weekly claims. Physical 1099 tax forms will be mailed no later than Jan. 31.

Because the 1099 forms are automatically generated for all claimants who received unemployment compensation payments, the receipt of a 1099 form by a person who didn't file for unemployment may indicate a case of identity fraud, officials said. If someone who didn't file for unemployment receives what looks to be a 1099 tax form in the mail, they should report this suspected fraud immediately so the Department of Labor & Industry can correct their income with the IRS and prevent any issues with the victim's taxes.